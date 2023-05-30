Home Good News

Unrealised dreams don't stop Gujarat man from training youth for career in defence, sports

Over the last four-five years, Makwana has trained more than 300 kids for a career in sports and defence. He also helped more than 500 youth overcome addictions.

Rupesh Makwana of Ahmedabad with his student.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
AHMEDABAD:  A young nan named Rupesh Makwana of Ahmedabad is walking the same path that Bihar’s ‘Super 30’ man Anand Kumar did. Makwana provides free training to young people who want to work in the defence sector or the sports arena.  Over the last four-five years, Makwana has trained more than 300 kids for a career in sports and defence.  He also helped more than 500 youth overcome addictions. 

Rupesh himself wanted to join the Gujarat police force in 2015, but was turned down because he did not meet the height criteria. Makwana has since decided to provide free training to impoverished and young people like him. Makwana was born in a middle-class household. His father is a tailor, and his mother a housewife.

Makwana said he has changed the lives of over 800 youth since he started the initiative eight years ago. He has coached over 300 youngsters so far. Around 60 of these young people are employed by the Indian Army, 58 by the Gujarat Police, two by the Navy, and two by the Air Force.

“What I am today is because of the ‘Khelmahakumbh’, organised by the Gujarat government,” Makwana said about his journey. “For the last 4-5 years, I have been providing free training to young people who want to work in the defence sector.” He also provides training to those who are interested in a career in sports.

He trains youngsters who want to work in the defence industry in the morning and in the evening is devoted to those in sports. He works hard to rid the youth of their addiction to ‘paan’, cigarettes, and tobacco. “I used to stand around ‘pan shop’ to find youths and children to give training and meet the children-youths who appear to be addicted and explain that our lives are very important for our country and family,” he says.

“If you truly want to overcome your addiction, please join me, and then young people will join me for training. So far, I have freed over 500 young people from addiction,” he said. Makwana, began with the mission ‘Yuva Bachao Desh Bachao’ and ‘Save the Earth’ with the goal of keeping the country’s youth drug-free. He completed 6,000- km marathon in Delhi on May 20.

