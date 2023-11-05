Back from brink: Bilaspur police officials reclaim the life, livelihood of drug addicts

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

CHHATTISGARH: A good beginning secures success’ can be a fitting description for the effective initiative taken by the Bilaspur police under the command of district police chief Santosh Kumar Singh who not only spearheaded a drive against drugs under the ‘Nijaat’ (Riddance) campaign but also helped hundreds of drug-addicts to conquer the adversities in their life.

Sheer determination and spirit on the part of the Bilaspur police and also those who conquered affliction by quitting their vices made way for success. The outcome now serves as an inspiring model for others.

The police too can be friends to the many who are facing adverse life situations. They too can extend a patient's ear like a companion and support those in need.

A 2011-batch IPS officer, Singh launched the ‘Nijaat’ campaign in Bilaspur nine months ago. The motivation was simple and singular; lives are endangered, their health and future in shambles, in dire need of medical and social aid to overcome the destructive grip of substance addiction. The rescue was the responsibility.

Nine police stations, or ‘thanas’, earmarked in Bilaspur district every Sunday hold counseling sessions by mental health professionals, care institutions, and volunteer organizations with the police supporting the entire endeavor.

The Bilaspur police engage counselors who encourage the ill, those diseased by addiction, towards recovery, so that they may cope and conquer their affliction of abuse.

“Being a drug addict doesn’t necessarily imply that the person is weak or wicked. We tell them one simple thing; remind them it’s their life, their health, and future that need to be safeguarded from the destructive consequences. Hundreds of drug addicts have conquered the adversity and led a good and healthy life after recovery. Such results inspire the others,” says Singh, who has apparently emerged as a ray of hope especially for the youth, and offered them the means to overcome addiction and relieve their affected families from duress.

The outcome of this crusade against drugs under the ‘Nijaat’ mission was also very encouraging, suggesting that the action plan was well implemented on the ground.

“A task well begun is half done,” goes the saying. With the mobilizations for the ‘Nijaat’ campaign, the district has seen a substantial decline in various crimes. Overall crime has gone down by 23 % in the last nine months compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the data collected by the Bilaspur police, the consistent strive by engaging the people in the drive against drugs led to a major decline in stabbing cases, which, remarkably, fell by 67%.

Molestation cases declined by 39%, attempted murders by 68%, murders by 37%, theft by 20% and scuffles by 13%.

Citing the figures, the Bilaspur police stated that it suggested that drug abusers are more likely to commit crimes, either under the influence or in desperation.

Simultaneously, numerous success stories of conquering adversities emerged as the afflicted conquered their addiction and rebuilt their lives.

The counseling sessions or guidance programs for the addicts are preceded by regular health check-ups followed by visits from professional medical practitioner experts who provide free medication to relieve the ill as they strive to conquer illness.

Often, counseling sessions are also held at the police stations. Expert organizations, doctors, and social activists play effective roles in the counseling where the afflicted and their family members are advised on effective methods for quitting drugs.

Professionals, sharing their experiences, recounted how difficult it was for an addict to be undeterred in their resolve to quit addiction.

Thus far, 925 afflicted individuals have been counseled. Hundreds have benefitted from the endeavor and many are on the threshold of defeating drug abuse.

With a new insight into the lives of the destitute, and great resolve to bring tangible change to their lives, the police are supporting the rehabilitation drive.

Under the supervision of gazetted officers, every police station launched stringent action against drugs in their respective areas, as a part of the ‘Nijaat’ campaign.

The counseling sessions for drug addicts are further endorsed through mass awareness programs.

The action plan has supported several to become economically and socially capable and live happy lives. Some set out on a new path in life fostering their skills.

“I was a victim of chronic drug addiction. My present life is not just a return to better health but a recovery from pessimism. I never thought such a situation would be possible”, said a revering addict who did not want to be named.

Another recovering addict, Sanjay Nirmalkar, recounted how his small business was ruined by his dependence on liquor and cannabis.

“With counseling, and support from the police, I rid myself of addiction and have returned to my business”, he said.

“His recovery was a great relief as if we had overcome one of life’s great adversities. Me and my children returned to live with him after he quit the drugs”, Sharmila, a homemaker, remembered her joy after her husband was cured of his plight.

The professionals understand the duress that addiction brings to the ones close to the afflicted; they make sure to consult and counsel the family members of addicts during counseling sessions, helping them bear the burden.

Both individual therapies coupled with group counseling sessions are held. Krishna Jaiswal, one of the recovered, has owned a vehicle repair shop for the last 25 years. “I was motivated by my family and the police. Now my life is back on track with regular income from my shop”, he said.

“My determination increased manifold from the support I got from the district police. Gradually I overcame my cravings and slowly mended the relationships with my family and friends,” another remembered.

“I no longer feel loneliness,” he mused as a smile broke out on his face as if the gloom of the sky was pierced by a ray of sunlight.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHHATTISGARH: A good beginning secures success’ can be a fitting description for the effective initiative taken by the Bilaspur police under the command of district police chief Santosh Kumar Singh who not only spearheaded a drive against drugs under the ‘Nijaat’ (Riddance) campaign but also helped hundreds of drug-addicts to conquer the adversities in their life. Sheer determination and spirit on the part of the Bilaspur police and also those who conquered affliction by quitting their vices made way for success. The outcome now serves as an inspiring model for others. The police too can be friends to the many who are facing adverse life situations. They too can extend a patient's ear like a companion and support those in need. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Singh launched the ‘Nijaat’ campaign in Bilaspur nine months ago. The motivation was simple and singular; lives are endangered, their health and future in shambles, in dire need of medical and social aid to overcome the destructive grip of substance addiction. The rescue was the responsibility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Nine police stations, or ‘thanas’, earmarked in Bilaspur district every Sunday hold counseling sessions by mental health professionals, care institutions, and volunteer organizations with the police supporting the entire endeavor. The Bilaspur police engage counselors who encourage the ill, those diseased by addiction, towards recovery, so that they may cope and conquer their affliction of abuse. “Being a drug addict doesn’t necessarily imply that the person is weak or wicked. We tell them one simple thing; remind them it’s their life, their health, and future that need to be safeguarded from the destructive consequences. Hundreds of drug addicts have conquered the adversity and led a good and healthy life after recovery. Such results inspire the others,” says Singh, who has apparently emerged as a ray of hope especially for the youth, and offered them the means to overcome addiction and relieve their affected families from duress. The outcome of this crusade against drugs under the ‘Nijaat’ mission was also very encouraging, suggesting that the action plan was well implemented on the ground. “A task well begun is half done,” goes the saying. With the mobilizations for the ‘Nijaat’ campaign, the district has seen a substantial decline in various crimes. Overall crime has gone down by 23 % in the last nine months compared to the corresponding period last year. According to the data collected by the Bilaspur police, the consistent strive by engaging the people in the drive against drugs led to a major decline in stabbing cases, which, remarkably, fell by 67%. Molestation cases declined by 39%, attempted murders by 68%, murders by 37%, theft by 20% and scuffles by 13%. Citing the figures, the Bilaspur police stated that it suggested that drug abusers are more likely to commit crimes, either under the influence or in desperation. Simultaneously, numerous success stories of conquering adversities emerged as the afflicted conquered their addiction and rebuilt their lives. The counseling sessions or guidance programs for the addicts are preceded by regular health check-ups followed by visits from professional medical practitioner experts who provide free medication to relieve the ill as they strive to conquer illness. Often, counseling sessions are also held at the police stations. Expert organizations, doctors, and social activists play effective roles in the counseling where the afflicted and their family members are advised on effective methods for quitting drugs. Professionals, sharing their experiences, recounted how difficult it was for an addict to be undeterred in their resolve to quit addiction. Thus far, 925 afflicted individuals have been counseled. Hundreds have benefitted from the endeavor and many are on the threshold of defeating drug abuse. With a new insight into the lives of the destitute, and great resolve to bring tangible change to their lives, the police are supporting the rehabilitation drive. Under the supervision of gazetted officers, every police station launched stringent action against drugs in their respective areas, as a part of the ‘Nijaat’ campaign. The counseling sessions for drug addicts are further endorsed through mass awareness programs. The action plan has supported several to become economically and socially capable and live happy lives. Some set out on a new path in life fostering their skills. “I was a victim of chronic drug addiction. My present life is not just a return to better health but a recovery from pessimism. I never thought such a situation would be possible”, said a revering addict who did not want to be named. Another recovering addict, Sanjay Nirmalkar, recounted how his small business was ruined by his dependence on liquor and cannabis. “With counseling, and support from the police, I rid myself of addiction and have returned to my business”, he said. “His recovery was a great relief as if we had overcome one of life’s great adversities. Me and my children returned to live with him after he quit the drugs”, Sharmila, a homemaker, remembered her joy after her husband was cured of his plight. The professionals understand the duress that addiction brings to the ones close to the afflicted; they make sure to consult and counsel the family members of addicts during counseling sessions, helping them bear the burden. Both individual therapies coupled with group counseling sessions are held. Krishna Jaiswal, one of the recovered, has owned a vehicle repair shop for the last 25 years. “I was motivated by my family and the police. Now my life is back on track with regular income from my shop”, he said. “My determination increased manifold from the support I got from the district police. Gradually I overcame my cravings and slowly mended the relationships with my family and friends,” another remembered. “I no longer feel loneliness,” he mused as a smile broke out on his face as if the gloom of the sky was pierced by a ray of sunlight. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp