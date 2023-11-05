Karnataka: What do the movies ‘Bilindar’, ‘Girmit’, ‘Ammachi Yemba Nenapu’ and ‘Kadal’ have in common? 

Ganesh Prabhu By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You should not be surprised if you hear the words “Hwai hengidri” (Hello, how are you?) in Kundapura and its surroundings.

The brevity and beauty of the words spoken here -- known as Kundapura (Kundapra) Kannada, a dialect of the Kannada language -- is the lingua franca in Kundapur, Brahmavar, and Byndoor taluks, and parts of Hebri taluk in Udupi district.

It is not just that people speak in this dialect, but there have been Yakshagana episodes (prasangas) and even ‘Tala Maddale’ (a debatative form of Yakshagana) conducted in this language form. What’s more, even films have been made in Kundapura Kannada.

A couple of years ago, a ‘Kundapra Kannada Nighantu’ (dictionary) was released by the Tallur Family Trust. This dictionary is divided into two parts -- the first part contains 10,500 words of Kundapura Kannada and their meanings in normal Kannada, and the second part contains 1,700 ‘nudigattus’ (phrases, idioms, and proverbs). The dictionary is a result of the painstaking efforts of Panju Ganguli, who worked for nearly 20 years on this work. Panju is the chief editor of the dictionary, aided by two teammates CA Poojary and Ramachandra Uppunda, who are its editors.

“We were helped in this endeavour by hundreds of contributors. Usually, this sort of work is undertaken by universities. My team had to put in a lot of hard work in this enterprise. We have not just given meanings of the words, but also provided examples of how these words are used in sentences. We have also mentioned the etymology of the words,” says Panju. The dictionary’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that almost all the 1,000 copies printed are sold out.

“I have just about eight copies of the dictionary left with me to keep as a record. At a time when there is concern over loss of dialects in the country and the world, Kundapura Kannada is still holding out,” says Rajaram Tallur, chief of the Trust, which spent Rs 2 lakh towards publishing the dictionary.

What makes Kundapur Kannada so unique? “It is basically the economy of words which makes the dialect special. For example, in normal Kannada, one says ‘Nanu allige hoguthene,’ while in Kundapura Kannada, it is: ‘Na alli hothe’ (I am going there). ‘Baredukondu Barbeka’ (Should I write and bring) in normal Kannada becomes just ‘Barka, barka’,” explains Panju.

The Yakshagana episodes in Kundapura Kannada also have a popular appeal. Prasad Mogabettu, who has written three Yakshagana episodes and five-story plots for Tala Maddale, says, “We live and breathe Kundapura Kannada. I am very proud of it.”

Movie in Kundapura Kannada

Sujayeendra Hande, a Kannada lecturer at SV Junior College, Gangolli, who has played the role of Lord Rama in the Yakshagana episodes organized by Yashaswi Kalavrinda, Thekkatte, says: “People like Yakshagana shows in Kundapura Kannada.”

Advocate and writer ASN Hebbar, who has written poems in Kundapura Kannada, says, “Earlier, people used to speak normal Kannada in public functions. But I made it a point to speak only in Kundapura Kannada. I spoke in Kundapura Kannada at the Akka Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, held in Chicago two decades ago, which was appreciated by all the litterateurs there. Kundapura Kannada is derived from Halegannada (Old Kannada) and has retained its pristine form, despite the change sweeping society.”

Some feature films have been produced in Kundapura Kannada, including ‘Bilindar’, ‘Girmit’, ‘Ammachi Yemba Nenapu’, ‘Gargar Mandla’, and ‘Kadal’.

These films were enthusiastically received by the people of the region. “Almost all these films got extremely good response, despite the fact that there are fewer cinema halls in the region,” says Ashwath Acharya, a Kundapura Kannada film aficionado.

Proud of their language and heritage, the people speaking this dialect also celebrate the ‘Vishwa Kundapra Kannada Dina’ (World Kundapura Kannada Day) on the day of Ashada Amavasya. Meanwhile, Panju is compiling a book on traditional Kundapura Kannada songs, which will be another rich addition to the literature of this dialect. There is also a demand for an academy to promote Kundapura Kannada. “It is essential that the government form an academy to promote Kundapura Kannada. Such an institution will encourage people to work in the realm of Kundapura Kannada,” says Rajaram.

The last word in this beautiful dialect goes to Panju, who says, “Kundapura Kannada is spoken by the local people of this region, who love the dialect, hence it survives,” and concludes by saying, “Na hothe, akka,” which in normal Kannada means, “Naanu baruthene, agabahude?” (I will see you later. Okay?).

