Poet Chigurumalla Sreenivas' literary odyssey to propagate global peace, brotherhood

VIJAYAWADA: Embarking on a literary odyssey spanning two years, renowned poet Chigurumalla Sreenivas, a native of Etapaka village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, is all set to commence ‘Vande Vishwamataram Shanti Sadbhavana Yatra’ to propagate global peace and universal brotherhood across the world. The 51-year-old poet’s rarest journey often referred to as ‘Maha Akshara Yajna’, will traverse 100 countries, under auspices of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and over a hundred Telugu associations worldwide.

The Vande Vishwamataram Yatra will kick off in Botswana, Africa on November 9 and conclude with TANA Mahasabha in America in July, 2025, fostering global kinship. This ambitious initiative has garnered widespread support from literary enthusiasts. This rare Yatra of Sreenivas is set to be a landmark event in the world of literature under the monitoring of prominent figures like TANA president Niranjan Srungavarapu, Vande Vishwamataram Programme chairman Jayasekhar Talluri and Telugu Association president of Botswana Thotakura Venkateswara Rao and others.

Chigurumalla Sreenivas, the fourth son of retired forest guard Nandiraju and Nagamani, is well-known for his contributions to Telugu literature. He is the only poet to author 100 Sathakas (a book containing 100 poems) in the Telugu literary history. These literary pieces were released by former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu simultaneously on June 27, 2019. His works sensitively address societal issues in a simple and relatable language. In 2020, TANA organised the “Amma, Nanna, Guru” poetry programme, with participation from six lakh students worldwide reciting verses from his books.

In another remarkable initiative in August, 2020, Sreenivas organised a programme called ‘Mokka Natavoy Okataina,’ where students worldwide memorised verses from his Tree Poetry (Vriksha Satakam) book, collectively recited and planted lakhs of saplings in a single day. Chairman of Vande Vishwamataram Jayasekhar Taluri highlighted how Sreenivas’s poetry has been introduced to children around the world through TANA, emphasising the importance of connecting the Telugu diaspora and showcasing the glory of Telugu language and literature.

Speaking to TNIE, Chigurumalla Sreenivas, the man behind this global endeavour, stated, “The journey is undertaken with a grand vision for global peace, universal brotherhood, nature and environment protection, and instilling human values in future generations”. He expressed his gratitude to all the NRIs who extended their support for this remarkable undertaking.

