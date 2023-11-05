Home Good News

Poet Chigurumalla Sreenivas' literary odyssey to propagate global peace, brotherhood

Chigurumalla Sreenivas, the fourth son of retired forest guard Nandiraju and Nagamani, is well-known for his contributions to Telugu literature.

Published: 05th November 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Renowned poet Chigurumalla Srinivas. Express

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Embarking on a literary odyssey spanning two years, renowned poet Chigurumalla Sreenivas, a native of Etapaka village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, is all set to commence ‘Vande Vishwamataram Shanti Sadbhavana Yatra’ to propagate global peace and universal brotherhood across the world. The 51-year-old poet’s rarest journey often referred to as ‘Maha Akshara Yajna’, will traverse 100 countries, under auspices of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and over a hundred Telugu associations worldwide.

The Vande Vishwamataram Yatra will kick off  in Botswana, Africa on November 9 and conclude with TANA Mahasabha in America in July, 2025, fostering global kinship. This ambitious initiative has garnered widespread support from literary enthusiasts. This rare Yatra of Sreenivas is set to be a landmark event in the world of literature under the monitoring of prominent figures like TANA president Niranjan Srungavarapu, Vande Vishwamataram Programme chairman Jayasekhar Talluri and Telugu Association president of Botswana  Thotakura Venkateswara Rao and others.

Chigurumalla Sreenivas, the fourth son of retired forest guard Nandiraju and Nagamani, is well-known for his contributions to Telugu literature. He is the only poet to author 100 Sathakas (a book containing 100 poems) in the Telugu literary history. These literary pieces were released by former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu simultaneously on June 27, 2019. His works sensitively address societal issues in a simple and relatable language. In 2020, TANA organised the “Amma, Nanna, Guru” poetry programme, with participation from six lakh students worldwide reciting verses from his books.

In another remarkable initiative in August, 2020, Sreenivas organised a programme called ‘Mokka Natavoy Okataina,’ where students worldwide memorised verses from his Tree Poetry (Vriksha Satakam) book, collectively recited and planted lakhs of saplings in a single day. Chairman of Vande Vishwamataram Jayasekhar Taluri highlighted how Sreenivas’s poetry has been introduced to children around the world through TANA, emphasising the importance of connecting the Telugu diaspora and showcasing the glory of Telugu language and literature.

Speaking to TNIE, Chigurumalla Sreenivas, the man behind this global endeavour, stated, “The journey is undertaken with a grand vision for global peace, universal brotherhood, nature and environment protection, and instilling human values in future generations”. He expressed his gratitude to all the NRIs who extended their support for this remarkable undertaking.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Vishwamataram Yatra Chigurumalla Sreenivas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp