32-yr-old from Andhra Pradesh decodes the world of theories and contradictions

S Nagaraja Rao

Express News Service

KADAPA: Acharya Sivakrishnamraju, a 32-year-old academician from Chitvel mandal in Annamayya district, has been making a name for himself in the field of Mathematics. For the past four years, he has been securing a place in the prestigious ranking at Stanford University for his groundbreaking research.

Sivakrishnamraju has proposed several theories in mathematics that have gained widespread recognition. His ideas have been embraced by thousands of researchers who are incorporating his proposals into their own studies.Impressively, he has submitted 56 research papers to various mathematics journals and also participated in 14 international conferences, engaging in discussions with fellow scientists on crucial mathematical theories.

In recognition of his exceptional contributions to the field, Sivakrishnamraju was honoured with the Young Scientist Award from VD Good Technology Institution in New Delhi. Reflecting on his journey, Sivakrishnamraju emphasises the importance of dedicated efforts, planning, and hard work in achieving one’s goals.

He believes that education plays a pivotal role in shaping one’s identity and standing in society. Throughout his academic journey, from high school to pursuing a PhD, Furthermore, his experiences as a private tutor and a lab instructor during his college and graduate school years, have not only enhanced his teaching skills but have also fuelled his passion for a lifelong career in teaching and research.

After his doctorate, Sivakrishnamraju joined as an assistant professor at the Department of Mathematics, GITAM, Bengaluru. Non-linear dynamics, mathematical modelling, multi-phase flow modelling, nano fluid, controllability, mathematical biology, statistical mechanics, Linear and Non-linear stability are his research interests.

Given a close look at his interests and expertise, Sivakrishnamraju possess good knowledge of application of MHD fluids in Fluid Mechanics, and has worked as reviewer for Micro and Nanotechnology books by Elsevier.

He received the certificate of appreciation for publishing Scopus indexed journals from VIT University, 2015-17 and also received Best Assistant Professor award from the IJRULA society for contributing to the research. He got his Post Doc Researcher in Hanyang University, South Korea, Seoul (153-QS world ranking).

He worked as a reviewer in Plos One, Journal of Molecular Liquids, Applied Mathematics and Computation, Powder Technology, Advanced Powder Technology, Alexandria Engineering Journal, Engineering Science and Technology an International Journal, Ain Shams Engineering Journal, Journal of nanofluids, Journal of Integrative Neuroscience, Results in Physics, Informatics Medicine: Unlocked, ASME Journal of Heat Transfer, Heat Transfer Research, Periodica Polytechnica Mechanical Engineering Journal and Computer Methods and Programs in Biomedicine and also life membership in Science Congress, IJRULA association.

