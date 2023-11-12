Runners eye high-energy finish in Vijayawada's half marathon

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a city where the Krishna River flows, bustling with the spirit of its residents, Vijayawada is gearing up for the 8th edition of its Half Marathon. This annual spectacle, founded by the visionary 32-year-old MBA graduate, Mani Deepak Tadavarthy from HB Colony in Bhavanipuram, has evolved into a vibrant celebration uniting running enthusiasts from every corner of the country. The marathon not only tests the physical limits of participants but also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking to TNIE, Mani Deepak, the founder of Vijayawada Runners Society, shared his inspiration for initiating this grand event, stating, “The idea sparked when I observed a group of runners while working in Hyderabad. I couldn’t help but wonder why our hometown, Vijayawada, shouldn’t have its own marathon. Thus, in 2016, the first edition of the Vijayawada Marathon took place, and today, we are proud to host the 8th edition.”

The marathon has grown exponentially since its inception, overcoming challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2021, the Vijayawada Marathon transcended geographical boundaries, hosting a virtual event with over 1,600 participants worldwide, showcasing the unwavering spirit of the running community.

The upcoming marathon by Vijayawada Runners Society on November 19, promises a bouquet of events catering to participants of various levels. From the 5-km Fun Run designed for beginners and families, the 10-km version will be taken up by more experienced regular and seasoned runners to the challenging 21.09 km Half Marathon, with the support of Shriram Finance.

National gold medalist and podium finisher for two editions of the Vijayawada Marathon, Koduri Sudhakar from Vijayawada, shared with TNIE, “I relish every moment I lace up my shoes for each marathon. The Vijayawada Marathon is more than just a race; it’s a platform for creating commercial and tourism opportunities for the city. Participants, along with their families, will contribute to the local economy through shopping, dining, and lodging.”

Authorities like the district Collector, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner, and the police are actively involved in ensuring the safety and sanitation of the running route. Scientific monitoring with timing chips fitted to the runners adds credibility to participant rankings, and the route will feature aid stations, hydration points, distance markings, medical support, and traffic control.

“I began running in pursuit of fitness and health, and soon it blossomed into my passion and most beloved sport. As the excitement builds, participants from every corner of the country, like us, are gearing up for an unforgettable experience. The Vijayawada Marathon is more than just a race; it’s a symbol of pushing limits, achieving goals, and fostering a community spirit among the people that transcends geographical boundaries,” said K Jaya Kameswari, a Marathon Runner and Manager at a Financial Institution from Vijayawada.

