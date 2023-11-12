Home Good News

Telugu doc writes report on tips to provide cancer care

Dr. Are’s report, with a team of global leaders and cancer surgery experts highlights the crucial need for cancer surgery worldwide, pointing out existing shortages and inequalities.

Published: 12th November 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lancet Oncology report, containing a pragmatic roadmap to reduce inequities and promote access to safe, timely and affordable cancer surgery for every patient worldwide has been written by a Telugu doctor.

Dr Chandra Are is the first Telugu-speaking surgical oncologist heading the Lancet Oncology Commission in the USA.  He is also a scientific adviser to BIACH&RI, Hyderabad.

Dr Are’s report, with a team of global leaders and cancer surgery experts, highlights the crucial need for cancer surgery worldwide, pointing out existing shortages and inequalities. It notes that about 80% of patients with solid tumours require surgery. However, in some countries, a vast majority lack even basic surgical care.

He said that a major part of the challenge is that cancer leadership on the global stage is conspicuous by its absence. “The first commission shed some light, and that has helped, but not to the extent we want. It was felt that the time was ripe for another commission to continue that effort of improving access to cancer surgery, not only across the world but even in Nebraska.”

That is why, through the commission led by Dr Are, about 50 cancer surgery experts and leaders from across the world offering diverse perspectives, came up with a roadmap of pragmatic, simple and reality-grounded solutions and actions. These solutions and actions are realistic and can apply to every part of the world.

“Far too often, we look forward to the next major technological breakthrough to improve cancer surgical care. Instead, what we need to do is also look at what we already have,” Dr Are said.

