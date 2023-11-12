Vizag woman on a mission to promote health & happiness

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Padmavathi, who hails from Visakhapatnam, is on a mission to promote health, happiness and peace worldwide through yoga, meditation and Kuchipudi. Emphasising the significance of individual well-being over wealth, the 42-year-old believes that the lack of both physical and mental health is akin to living in a state of turmoil on earth.

Now, residing in the UK, Padmavathi was recently honoured with the She Inspires Women Award 2023 in the Bright Artist category at Westminster Parliament House in London. This recognition acknowledges her contribution to the society through her academy, PYDA: The Pyramid Yoga Dance Academy.

Padmavathi, a master’s graduate in Kuchipudi dance and a yoga diploma holder from Andhra University, embarked on a journey to spread the essence of Kuchipudi and yoga globally. After conducting numerous dance classes and yoga camps in India, Padmavathi and her family established PYDA in Vietnam in 2010.

Since then, she has trained over 400 students, emphasising the positive impact of yoga and Kuchipudi on individuals and promoting traditional Indian culture abroad. Through PYDA, she advocates not only for physical well-being but also for the enrichment of one’s life through the learning of the art form. She believes that art, beyond its creative aspects, imparts valuable lessons in expression, body language and more.

PYDA’s influence extends across various countries, including the UK, Vietnam, Malaysia, Dubai, Cambodia and Indonesia. For the past three years, Padmavathi has been teaching Kuchipudi dance in and around Manchester, with a particular focus on engaging local professionals. The academy celebrates its anniversary, marked by events like the Autumn Cultural Festival held on October 15 every year.

The festival witnesses a significant turnout, with a diverse group of people participating in Kuchipudi dance performances. Highlighting the unique composition of her student body, she said, “Now, I am teaching Kuchipudi to 35 students, including a group of 12 doctors. They are pursuing Kuchipudi either out of a childhood passion for the art form or as a means of achieving a balance in their lives amidst professional and family responsibilities.

Mentioning the initial challenges in establishing PYDA in the UK, she said, “When I started the academy three years ago in the UK, there was not much response from the public, but it is gradually becoming popular.”

Padmavathi, recognised for her dedication to Indian semi-classical dance forms, holds a Limca Book of Records for her remarkable feat of continuous dance performance for 24 hours. Under her leadership, PYDA collaborated with the Malaysia Telugu Meditation Centre in 2018 to organise a grand dance festival featuring 108 dancers.

The event showcased diverse dance forms, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Manipuri and more.Sharing her perspective, Padmavathi said, “The ultimate goal for everyone is to be happy, healthy and lead a contented life, and that is precisely what I am working towards now, along with the mission of spreading the art of Kuchipudi and our Indian culture.”

