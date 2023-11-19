Goal! Puducherry girls’ dream gets rolling

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: When B Balamurugan joined Kalmandapam’s Government High School in August 2016, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Chak De India’ was nearly a decade old. Still the imagery of women finding their voice on the playground remained appealing. Kalmandapam government school’s new physical education teacher was no Kabir Khan, but he did catch the glimmer of hope in a flock of rural girls in Puducherry.

For the girls, finding a place in the state football team remained elusive. Even the undeniably talented among them failed to secure a berth in the team where most players came from neighbouring states. Lack of supervision, support, and mentorship nipped their dream in the bud.

Initially, 40-year-old Balamurugan did not pay any special attention to the girls, as was the nature of his job. But it did not take long for him to see for himself the many hurdles encountered by rural girls pursuing their passion for football. He soon began dedicating his time to bring about a change.

And challenges were aplenty. Limited resources pinned him down, but he managed to send the girls to football tournaments. Training sessions were scheduled after regular classes in a small ground within school premises. Every day, Balamurugan ardently devoted two hours for training the girls, gradually building up a capable team, a team which secured second place in the Oorja CAPFs Football Talent Hunt Tournament, held in Uppalam Stadium in 2017. This victory was indisputably a turning point that gave the girls and their coach the strength to dream bigger and set the bar even higher.

Their newly expanded scope and ambition brought in its own problems. Lack of suitable locations to conduct matches, financial constraints, absence of quality equipment among others tested the team’s resilience. Undaunted, Balamurugan figured out solutions and arranged for practice matches at Jeevanandam Government Higher Secondary School ground. He also procured team jerseys from another PT teacher, who runs a shop, at minimal cost.

“As the Kalmandapam school ground is relatively small to organise matches, I take the girls to Jeevanandam government school for practice matches on weekends and holidays. Having gone through similar struggles during my days in a rural school in Bahour, I feel obliged to devote time and effort towards helping them excel and embrace their talents,” says Balamurugan.

Tides eventually turned as the coach’s unrelenting efforts soon bore fruits as the team of girls not only excelled in football tournaments, but also secured higher educational opportunities. Some became eligible for free education and hostel facilities at Nellapathu St Joseph College in Cuddalore, while several others joined a BPEd college in Salem. At present, eight of his students are enrolled in colleges, proudly representing their institutions in various tournaments.

In line with their passion, many also got into playing for football clubs. At present, there are 22 rural girls from Puducherry in Anna Football Club and 15 others in JPR Football Club. The members of Anna FC emerged as runners-up in the 2022 Under-17 Khelo India football tournament organised by Puducherry Football Association, and they also secured a commendable third place (senior category) in the annual state league held last year.

Within a short span of time, Balamurugan’s success stories crossed borders as two of his former students, Hemavathi (BA scholar in St Joseph’s College, Cuddalore) and Nithyasree (B.Com scholar in Bharathidasan Government College for Women) participated in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany, inching closer to their dream of international football while inspiring their peers back home.

These achievements aside, one cannot turn a blind eye towards the sad truth of gender disparity that prevails, particularly in providing support for school girls passionate about sports. While the boys’ football team receive financial assistance from the Department of School Education, girls have to participate in matches by mobilising funds by their own efforts.

Amid such an atmosphere, efforts by people like Balamurugan are undeniably crucial. The man’s perseverance has impacted over 50 students so far, paving way for their college admissions and employment opportunities. Balamurugan continues to change lives and accentuate the power of sports in creating opportunities beyond borders.

(Edited by Arya AJ)

