Kaloji Pustakalayam: a literary haven enriching minds

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Helping Hands Foundation has woven a tale of enlightenment in the remote hamlet of Gunturupally, nestled in the confines of Narsampet Assembly constituency of Warangal district. This endeavor was initiated by 25 alumni of ZPHS Gunturupally giving birth to the “Kaloji Pustakalayam,” a tribute to renowned poet Kaloji Narayana Rao.

A chapter of inspiration unfolded on November 4, as V V Lakshminarayana, the former joint director of CBI, graced the library’s inaugural ceremony. His magnanimous gesture of gifting nearly 1,000 books through his Join for Development (JD) Foundation, encompassing a diverse range, including general knowledge, competitive exams, and history-related literature to enrich the library’s collection.

Venturing into the heart of this intellectual haven, TNIE witnessed the joy radiating from Sarpanch K Parvathi at Kaloji Pustakalayam. Her enthusiasm, particularly for the village’s students, was palpable. While presently housed within the confines of the gram panchayat office, aspirations are in motion to offer a more fitting residence to this sanctuary of knowledge. The news of its inauguration, marked by Lakshminarayana’s esteemed presence, has swiftly woven its way into the village’s tapestry, sparking curiosity among locals eager to explore the literary treasures it holds.

B Yakaiah, a worker responsible for maintaining the library, opens its doors every day at 8 am and closes at 12 pm. The library’s contact information is displayed prominently, allowing anyone in need to request its opening beyond regular hours.

K Ramgopal Reddy, a villager and a founding member of the library, highlighted the pustakalayam’s purpose – steering youth away from excessive mobile phone use and fostering a habit of reading Telangana’s stories and national history. Lakshminarayana had approached Ramgopal Reddy, who also contributed books to the library. Ramgopal revealed plans to establish a digital library in the village for the benefit of the youth and students.

Embracing the power of social media, Lakshminarayana took to Twitter, heralding the dawn of Kaloji Pustakalayam. He envisioned extending this noble endeavor to other villages through the JD Foundation, extending an open invitation for book donations and essential furniture.

Those keen on supporting this literary renaissance can contribute books or essential items at the JD Foundation’s office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

A clarion call resounded with a contact number (9581-9333-69) and a website (jdfoundation.in), bridging the gap between goodwill and the aspiration to illuminate more such literary beacons across the rural landscapes of India

