Peace-ing together a better future in Madurai

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: An abode of peace has been under construction in Madurai city over the past year. Every month, a few people under a common banner would be seen discussing various topics such as non-violence, tolerance, and communal harmony at different locations in the district, also bringing an artistic touch to these public events. Founded on the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Peace Club has turned into a fundamental part of life for many schoolchildren.

The club was formed on January 30, 2000, with the assistance of Gandhi Museum. It started out as an attempt to inculcate moral values among the youth. K Saravanan, president of Peace Club and HM of Thirugnanam Government-aided School, said Centre for Cultural Interaction (CESCI) founder PV Rajagopal had originally come up with the idea of establishing Peace Club. “A story-telling video I presented to Rajagopal led to Peace Club’s inception. The primary objective was to transform the youth, ranging from LKG students to college-goers. Initially launched with 300 students across the district, Peace Club now boasts 600 members spread across 23 branches in Madurai, with two additional clubs in Sivaganga and one in Theni district. Parents participate as volunteers at the club,” he says.

Nine-year-old S Sivaranjani from Chinthamani feels all of her good qualities were derived from Gandhi’s biography. “When Saravanan sir narrated it, Gandhi’s life story created a huge impact in me. Gandhi’s principle of ‘truth’ made me stop lying. He strongly believed in self-hygiene and did cleaning on his own. Now, I have started helping my mother with all household chores. I am always kind to my classmates and sister. I love Gandhi thatha,” she exclaims.

P Prakash, who is studying in Class 8 at Melamadai, said he was impressed by Gandhi’s idea of a self-sufficient village. “I have been growing vegetables and planting trees for the past year. It is an additional income for my family and I can consume organic vegetables from my own garden,” he adds.

Highlighting the importance of Gandhi Jayanti, Prakash said he was part of a skit about the temple entry movement in the state spearheaded by Gandhi’s disciple A Vaidyanatha Iyer. “I learned the musical instrument Parai or Thappu, and the programme started with its rousing beats. I am proud that Gandhi’s ideology is followed by the people even today,” he says.

Vinodh, CESCI Madurai coordinator, said the organisation has been funding Peace Club gatherings regularly. Drawing lessons from a successful precedent in Kannur, Kerala, where Rajagopal formed a Peace Club in 2019, Vinodh shared that volunteers effectively handled emergency situations by citing real incidents from Gandhi’s life. “Understanding the vast difference between rural and urban areas, Peace Club members in rural areas focus on imparting lessons of self-sufficiency and cleanliness,” he adds.

Nandha Rao, Secretary of the Gandhi Memorial Museum, told TNIE that students receive free copies of Gandhi’s biography. “Efforts are underway to bring all Peace Club students to the museum, fostering unity through inter-religious prayers. The museum encourages students by offering tree saplings and prizes to those who follow Gandhi’s best practices,” she says.

Thanks to the museum’s efforts, women undergo self-employment training in Sekkipatti near Alagarkoil, leading to more engagement among parents. Not to mention, discussions are underway to establish Peace Clubs across Tamil Nadu in all schools and select outstanding students for a visit to Sabarmathi Ashram for an experience to savour.

Working across the urban-rural divide

Drawing lessons from a successful Peace Club in Kannur, Kerala, Vinodh says, “Understanding the rural-urban divide, Peace Club members in rural areas focus on imparting lessons of self-sufficiency and cleanliness.”

(Edited by Ajay UK)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: An abode of peace has been under construction in Madurai city over the past year. Every month, a few people under a common banner would be seen discussing various topics such as non-violence, tolerance, and communal harmony at different locations in the district, also bringing an artistic touch to these public events. Founded on the timeless wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi, Peace Club has turned into a fundamental part of life for many schoolchildren. The club was formed on January 30, 2000, with the assistance of Gandhi Museum. It started out as an attempt to inculcate moral values among the youth. K Saravanan, president of Peace Club and HM of Thirugnanam Government-aided School, said Centre for Cultural Interaction (CESCI) founder PV Rajagopal had originally come up with the idea of establishing Peace Club. “A story-telling video I presented to Rajagopal led to Peace Club’s inception. The primary objective was to transform the youth, ranging from LKG students to college-goers. Initially launched with 300 students across the district, Peace Club now boasts 600 members spread across 23 branches in Madurai, with two additional clubs in Sivaganga and one in Theni district. Parents participate as volunteers at the club,” he says. Nine-year-old S Sivaranjani from Chinthamani feels all of her good qualities were derived from Gandhi’s biography. “When Saravanan sir narrated it, Gandhi’s life story created a huge impact in me. Gandhi’s principle of ‘truth’ made me stop lying. He strongly believed in self-hygiene and did cleaning on his own. Now, I have started helping my mother with all household chores. I am always kind to my classmates and sister. I love Gandhi thatha,” she exclaims.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); P Prakash, who is studying in Class 8 at Melamadai, said he was impressed by Gandhi’s idea of a self-sufficient village. “I have been growing vegetables and planting trees for the past year. It is an additional income for my family and I can consume organic vegetables from my own garden,” he adds. Highlighting the importance of Gandhi Jayanti, Prakash said he was part of a skit about the temple entry movement in the state spearheaded by Gandhi’s disciple A Vaidyanatha Iyer. “I learned the musical instrument Parai or Thappu, and the programme started with its rousing beats. I am proud that Gandhi’s ideology is followed by the people even today,” he says. Vinodh, CESCI Madurai coordinator, said the organisation has been funding Peace Club gatherings regularly. Drawing lessons from a successful precedent in Kannur, Kerala, where Rajagopal formed a Peace Club in 2019, Vinodh shared that volunteers effectively handled emergency situations by citing real incidents from Gandhi’s life. “Understanding the vast difference between rural and urban areas, Peace Club members in rural areas focus on imparting lessons of self-sufficiency and cleanliness,” he adds. Nandha Rao, Secretary of the Gandhi Memorial Museum, told TNIE that students receive free copies of Gandhi’s biography. “Efforts are underway to bring all Peace Club students to the museum, fostering unity through inter-religious prayers. The museum encourages students by offering tree saplings and prizes to those who follow Gandhi’s best practices,” she says. Thanks to the museum’s efforts, women undergo self-employment training in Sekkipatti near Alagarkoil, leading to more engagement among parents. Not to mention, discussions are underway to establish Peace Clubs across Tamil Nadu in all schools and select outstanding students for a visit to Sabarmathi Ashram for an experience to savour. Working across the urban-rural divide Drawing lessons from a successful Peace Club in Kannur, Kerala, Vinodh says, “Understanding the rural-urban divide, Peace Club members in rural areas focus on imparting lessons of self-sufficiency and cleanliness.” (Edited by Ajay UK) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp