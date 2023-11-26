53-year-old proves you are never too old to learn

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: In a world where people use age as an alibi to downplay or ignore vast knowledge available around us, a 53-year-old has proved that one is never too old to be a student.

Raavi Srinivasa Rao’s everlasting enthusiasm and love towards academics has enabled him to complete 792 online educational courses since 2020 and received certificates from various prominent national and international institutions, including Cambridge Digital University, Stanford University, World Health Organisation (WHO), MIT and so on.

Srinivasa Rao also received a doctorate from the Cambridge Digital University by submitting a thesis on ‘Digital Description in the Healthcare Industry’. Setting an example to young generations, Srinivasa Rao embarked on a digital journey to complete 1,000 certificate courses from various academic institutions across the world.

Native of Bodduvaripalem village near Ongole in Prakasam district, Srinivasa Rao hails from a family with an agricultural background. Reluctant towards studies, Srinivasa Rao managed to complete his graduation in Dairy Science and stepped into the world as a medical representative at Cadila Pharma in 1993. Later, he shifted to hospital management and worked in several noted hospitals in Nellore, Ongole and Kurnool. Currently, Srinivasa Rao has been working as cluster head at Rainbow Hospitals in Vijayawada.

Supporting their father in every aspect, the elder son Dr Yeshwant is working as a paediatrician and another son, Kiran, has completed his B.Tech in IIT-Patna and presently working as a Data Scientist.“My children’s support and necessary guidance helped me achieve my dream. With my better half Vijayalakshmi’s heartful cooperation, I have completed 792 online courses so far. I will prove that nothing is impossible for humans if they dedicate their time and energy to what they dream for,” Srinivas Rao said and added that he is ready to guide students who are deprived of motivation.

