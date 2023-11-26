Home Good News

‘Bartan Bank’ for plastic-free community feasts

To curb use of plastic during feasts, a utensils depot has been opened at Kurumunda village by sarpanch Saroj Devi which can be used by villagers free of cost, writes Mayank Bhusan Pani.

Published: 26th November 2023

Sarpanch Saroj Devi with villagers of Kurumunda | Express

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

NUAPADA: At Kurumunda in Nuapada district, people do not have to buy utensils or plastic plates for community feasts anymore. A ‘Bartan bank’ has been set up by sarpanch Saroj Devi which will meet all their utensil needs during the ensuing wedding season and other social or religious celebration at the village under Bhaleswar panchayat free of cost.

The community-led initiative launched at Kurumunda by Devi last week is aimed at cutting down the use of single-use plastic during such events.

The gram panchayat spent Rs 75,000 from the village funds to create a depot of utensils that include large cooking vessels, steel plates, bowls, glasses and spoons which can be used during community celebrations and weddings. “Wedding season is the time when the village sees a lot of plastic waste. Since people primarily depend on plastic plates, bowls, spoons and glasses for feasts, these end up at dump yards. While disposal of the plastic waste is a huge task, cattle end up ingesting plastic from the dump yards,” said Devi.

To curb this, the sarpanch held a discussion with the villagers and reached the solution of opening the ‘Bartan bank’. The people agreed to the gram panchayat officials’ proposal to use the village funds for the purpose. “This is why they will not be charged anything for using the utensils. They can borrow them for feasts but will have to return the utensils after thoroughly cleaning them,” she said. However, they will be charged for damage or loss.

To keep the procurement process transparent, villagers were involved along with the gram panchayat officials in purchasing the utensils. Devi now plans to replicate the facility throughout the panchayat. Bhaleswar gram panchayat has nine villages. After the ‘Bartan bank’ is set up in all the villages, village elders will be given the responsibility to manage them with the help of youths. The banks will be set up in the next six months.

