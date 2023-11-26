Semi open jail to give financial fillip to women inmates

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Giving a financial fillip to inmates of Rajamahendravaram women’s central jail, life convicts will be allowed to work at petrol bunks, nurseries and dairy farms located in the semi-open prison premises. Of the total 65 women serving life sentences, so far 27 prisoners have been selected to work in the semi-open jail, said prison superintendent Vasantha Kumari.

Stating that the women prisoners will be paid for their work, she informed that the income generated will be spent for the welfare of the prison inmates. On the direction of prisons DG Harish Kumar Guptha, prisons DIG MR Ravikiran and other jail staff commenced the process to establish a semi-open jail on Friday.

“The reform would certainly give a financial fillip to the women prisoner families,” Vasanthakumari said and added the state government has been working towards making jails reformation homes to help inmates lead a normal life after their release. According to the prison superintendent, the new initiative will provide women jail inmates with an opportunity to learn new skills and gain work experience.

“These acquired skills can help them find employment after their release from jail. Further, this will also expose them to the outside world and help them to interact with society, which in turn will improve their skills and reduce their isolation,” she added. She said the new job will encourage the inmate to behave well and follow the rules as they have to meet certain behavioural yardsticks to be eligible for the job post-release.

Explaining the process of selecting inmates for the programme, Vasantha Kumari said that the prisoners with good conduct, shortlisted by the higher officials, will be deputed for the work. “All proposals were sent and we are expecting to get a green signal for the programme in a couple of days,” she said.

“Only life convicts are selected after a thorough check on the fitness and mental condition of the prisoner. Measures and precautions are being taken before implementing the revolutionary reforms,” she said.

