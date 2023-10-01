Arimpur’s ‘60-Plus Music Club’ helps elderly stay attuned to life

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Ageing is inevitable. Ageing with grace and dignity is a privilege. And in a state like Kerala, with a large elderly population, it is a privilege not many can claim. However, a group of energetic individuals in Thrissur’s Arimpur panchayat have taken it upon themselves to help senior citizens break the monotony of their lives.

Launched in 2018 under the aegis of Sumithra, a non-governmental organisation, the ‘60-Plus Music Club’ aims to provide the elderly with a recreational space where they can let their hair down and nurture talents like singing and dancing, joys they would have set aside while navigating life’s challenges. The club meets regularly. Sumathi is eagerly looking forward to the next opportunity to meet her friends, sing a song or two and even shake a leg. Having spent a large portion of her life in Mumbai, the 72-year-old adores old Hindi film songs. In fact, she is one of the most sought-after singers of evergreen Hindi melodies at meetings.

For Leela, the club has been a space to let go of her inhibitions and stage fright. Despite suffering breathing difficulties, she never ceases to sway to the songs sung by other club members. “Though I sing, too, I am nowhere near as good as the professional singers,” she adds. Through its activities, the club has been instrumental in giving senior citizens a platform to congregate, besides bringing their concerns to the attention of authorities of the panchayat. In fact, it was due to the club that the panchayat organised counselling sessions and online awareness classes during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The ‘vayojana helpline’, under which a network of volunteers would call on the elderly and differently-abled requiring assistance, was floated by the NGO backing the club. The panchayat adopted it into its annual plan. B K Mani, co-founder of Sumithra, said they were not looking for a space like ‘pakal veedu’, an elderly daycare initiative of the Kudumbashree. “The ‘60-Plus Music Club’ is an entirely informal platform where we gather and spend some moments of joy. This has now become a routine in our lives. The gatherings often provide immense relief from the stress of being alone at home,” Mani said.

Over 70 people are associated with the club, of which 25 are regulars. “Over the years, we have grown to the extent that we perform at public events. For many of our members, holding a microphone and performing for an audience was something beyond their wildest dreams, until they joined the club. Now, some members are highly sought after for many programmes of the panchayat,” said Santhosh Kumar Konissery, Sumithra secretary.

