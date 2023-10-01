From KG to PhD in govt institutes: Siddipet girl emerges as role model

P Krishna By

SIDDIPET: Serving as an example for parents who value education in private institutions, Batti Renuka, a resident of Magdumpur village in Siddipet district proved that with dedication, any student can achieve their dreams, even if it means studying in government institutes from primary school to postgraduate studies.

Despite losing her father at the age of three, Renuka’s determination and her mother’s support led her to enrol in a government primary school. She ultimately secured a position as an assistant executive engineer in the Irrigation department.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao extended his congratulations to Renuka for her outstanding achievement and hailed her as a role model for countless students. Renuka achieved the fourth rank in the women’s open category and the 94th rank in the general category in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination.

Renuka’s educational journey encompassed studying at Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) Magdumpur up until Class 10, followed by engineering at IIIT Basara, MTech at Osmania University, and a PhD at IIT Hyderabad. When the TSPSC notification was released, she dedicated a year to coaching and subsequently secured a government job. Speaking to TNIE, Renuka said that her achievement was a result of strong encouragement from her mother and relatives.

Renuka added that she was disappointed when the TSPSC paper was initially leaked but remained resilient, despite her marks dropping from 334 to 324.

Renuka opined that individuals with civil engineering backgrounds have more opportunities in government departments compared to those with mechanical Engineering degrees. Despite her background in mechanical engineering, she advocated for government efforts to provide opportunities to civil engineering graduates.

