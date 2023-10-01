Inside jail walls, a RADIO movement takes root

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At the Mukt Vihangam centre on the premises of Jharpada Special Prison in the state capital, there is never a dull moment for both undertrials (UTPs) and the convicts. Be it radio programming, spoken English and computer training, script writing, acting, art, dance or even poetry, inmates are acquiring new skills every day under an initiative called Jeevan Aanand.

Started by Amulya Jeevan Foundation - an initiative of Cuttack-based businessman and philanthropist Avinash Khemka - in December last year, the Mukt Vihangam centre is equipped with Azaad Vaani - a community radio station - and a library-cum-skill development centre besides, a theatre-cum-dance room.

“The radio project under Jeevan Aanand is aimed at keeping the inmates constructively engaged for their mental and emotional well-being. It was Dr Manoj Chhabra, DG, Prisons & Correctional Services, who suggested that we start a community FM at the prison. We went ahead with it as a part of one of our skill development training sessions at the prison. Parallelly, we started with various therapeutic activities like theatre, art, poetry, dance for the inmates,” said Khemka.

After the community FM station Azaad Vaani was started with equipment, software and over 6,000 songs, the foundation roped in radio jockey (RJ) Komal Jyoti aka RJ Komal to train the inmates in radio techniques, programming and jockeying.

Till now, more than 20 male inmates have been trained by the foundation as RJs and 15 of them have also received their completion certificates. The inmates are currently running a full day radio show from 7 am to 4 pm which includes entertainment shows, radio drama and interviews of bureaucrats, doctors and social workers. An inmate, who is popular as RJ Chota Packet Bada Dhamaka at Azaad Vaani, considers the training as a new ray of hope in his life. “Everything looked dark when I entered this jail but now at least I can look forward to doing something with my career after stepping out of it,” he said.

RJ Komal said all the inmates were keen on learning the tricks of her trade. “When I saw the big jail gate, I shivered at the thought of entering it. Any person will dread entering a prison. But I was completely unaware of what was in store for me. Inside, the interested inmates were enthusiastic about learning about radio jockeying. They were quick to learn the techniques and are successfully running a show now,” she added.

While the foundation has started training a new batch of 15 male inmates this month, 15 female inmates will also join in November this year. Following the success of the project, the foundation has been invited to replicate it in prisons at eight other districts.

The training does not end here. Those interested in visual arts are also being imparted training in art and sculpture by a professional artist Amlan Kumar at the centre. Be it pencil sketches, paintings in acrylics and oil paints or terracotta sculptures, the artistic creations of the inmates are being sold at a counter of the Jharpada jail. While there’s also a dance group consisting of 15 inmates, a poetry club ‘Unmukt Vani’ has also been started where the inmates are writing and presenting their poetry in Hindi and Odia languages.

“I have been a regular member of the poetry club for the past two months. We are seven members who meet regularly on Mondays. For us, it has become a platform to transform our anxiety into creativity,” said an inmate.

Khemka informs that the foundation plans to publish a book of poetry written by the inmates soon. Besides, spoken English and computer training will be started at the library from November this year, he adds. The library with 1,900 books and four computers, gets between 50 and 70 readers every day.

