Meet Odisha's 'seed girl' Harshita Priyadarshini Mohanty

When Harshita Priyadarshini Mohanty is not studying, she likes to visit local haats and agricultural fields to scout for seeds of rare paddy and millet varieties. A Class VII student of a private school at Koraput, Harshita has set up a foodgrain and seed bank at her house where she has preserved seeds of more than 150 rare varieties of paddy, 53 varieties of finger millets and seven varieties of pearl millets.

Inspired by Kamala Pujari who is known for promoting organic farming and preserving over 100 varieties of indigenous seeds of different varieties of paddy, Harsita began her ‘seed’ journey three years back. She collected all the paddy and millet seeds from different haats and farmers of Jeypore, Boipariguda, Kundra and Borrigumma blocks of the district, and continues to do so to date. Subsequently, she set up a foodgrain and seed bank at her house where the seeds and food grains are safely stored in glass bottles.

When news of her initiative spread, people and government officials flocked to her house to see the collection. This fetched her an opportunity to participate in the Global Symposium on Farmers’ Rights which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this month. It was held by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in New Delhi. Representatives of 125 countries across the globe participated in the event where Harshita spoke about her collection and organic farming. She also exhibited her collection at the symposium.

The Class VII student has formed a ‘Harshita Priyadarshini Science Club’ and inducted many of her friends and local farmers into it. Through the club, she provides seeds of rare and country-grown foodgrains for cultivation free of cost. “If one speaks about Koraput’s natural treasure, it will not just mean its scenic beauty but also its paddy and millet wealth. I had once read about Kamala Pujari’s drive to save indigenous seed varieties and it inspired me to start a similar drive. Many paddy and millet varieties are becoming rare now and through my collection, I wish to help farmers in growing them in the future,” she says.

Daughter of Harekrushna Mohanty, she aims to become an agronomist in the future. She has so far collected paddy seeds of Kalajeera, Chatia Naki, Umuria Chudi, Assan Chudi, Nadia Bhoga, Tulasi Bhoga, Kalabati, Radha Ballav, Badshah, Pathan Goda, Dubaraj, Burma Rice, Golki Mochhi, Ladni, Dubaraj, Katara, Machha Kanta, Hati Danta, Siklala Koli, Mahula Kunchi and much more.

