Nirmal district tribal SHGs produce Mahua oil

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a collaborative effort with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Utnoor and District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), members of the tribal self-help group (SHG) in Kadam mandal of Nirmal district, have established a Mahua oil production unit.

Tribals residing in the agency areas of the district, particularly in the hilly regions, collect seeds from the Madhuca Indica plant from the forest during the summer season. This forms a crucial part of their livelihood. During this season, they sell a portion of seeds to the Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) and store some for personal use.

The SHGs purchase the seeds from tribals at Rs 30 per kg. Preparing 2 ½ litres of oil from 10 kg of seeds is a labour-intensive process. They currently double filter using a cloth but plan to acquire a filtering machine. The focus is on an online marketing strategy, aiming to sell the oil at Rs 800 per litre, promoting it as an ayurvedic medicine for joint pains. Before being dispatched, the oil undergoes laboratory testing.

Collaboration with a private company for nationwide and potentially worldwide marketing is also being planned. The unit, established at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, is supported by ITDA, up to 80 per cent, and the remaining expenses are borne by the DRDA and district administration. The unit has been named Sri Hanuman Joint Liability Group. This oil can be directly applied over the skin for joint pains or used as an oil for salads.

