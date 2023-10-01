Rajamahendravaram Government Arts College to observe No Vehicle Day

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Government Arts College would observe No Vehicle Day twice in a month focusing on promoting sustainable practices on the campus. This initiative encourages people to use greener transportation to reduce carbon emissions. The day will be observed on the second and fourth Fridays of every month. Students and faculty members should park their vehicles outside the campus and walk to their departments and classrooms.

The college with 175 years of rich history and glory, is one of the biggest colleges in Andhra Pradesh and as the city expanded, general vehicular traffic started to pass through the college grounds leading to pollution. The college, which was established by the British government in 1853 and was affiliated to Madras University, spreads in 42 acres of land and as many as 7,000 students and 250 lecturers are present in the college. It can be recalled that India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had worked as a lecturer in this college and former Defence Minister Krishna Menon, who worked in the Nehru cabinet, was a student at this college. The college got the NAAC A plus grade in 2000 and became an autonomous college.

Stating that the No-Vehicle Day is being observed on a trial run from September 22, College principal K Ramachandrarao said the students and faculty members are cooperating for the cause. “Making the campus pollution-free is our aim. As part of the campaign, the NSS students would alert the students on Thursdays and the campus gates will be closed for vehicles the next day,” he said.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Rajamahendravaram Government Arts College would observe No Vehicle Day twice in a month focusing on promoting sustainable practices on the campus. This initiative encourages people to use greener transportation to reduce carbon emissions. The day will be observed on the second and fourth Fridays of every month. Students and faculty members should park their vehicles outside the campus and walk to their departments and classrooms. The college with 175 years of rich history and glory, is one of the biggest colleges in Andhra Pradesh and as the city expanded, general vehicular traffic started to pass through the college grounds leading to pollution. The college, which was established by the British government in 1853 and was affiliated to Madras University, spreads in 42 acres of land and as many as 7,000 students and 250 lecturers are present in the college. It can be recalled that India’s second President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had worked as a lecturer in this college and former Defence Minister Krishna Menon, who worked in the Nehru cabinet, was a student at this college. The college got the NAAC A plus grade in 2000 and became an autonomous college. Stating that the No-Vehicle Day is being observed on a trial run from September 22, College principal K Ramachandrarao said the students and faculty members are cooperating for the cause. “Making the campus pollution-free is our aim. As part of the campaign, the NSS students would alert the students on Thursdays and the campus gates will be closed for vehicles the next day,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });