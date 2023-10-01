Whistleblowers of Simdega 

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: Priyanka Kumari, a Class-VIII student of Sikariatand Uccha Vidyalaya in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, has an unusual task cut out for her in the morning: She gathers a few ‘mentors’ like her and walks door-to-door, waking up students by blowing whistle near their homes. She has to bring at least 25 children to the school. “It’s fun,” she says.

Not long ago Simdega was a Maoist hotbed. A couple of months back, it ranked 23rd out of the 24 districts in Jharkhand in terms of attendance in government schools. It has now recorded 76% attendance in the last quarter, the highest in the state. For this feat, everybody – from the sub-divisional education officer (SDEO) down to the young students -- thanks to Siti Bajao-Upasthiti Badhao, a unique drive launched by the district administration.

The Sikariatand Uccha Vidyalaya is the first pilot project. It is now implemented in other schools all over the district. Officials say poor results in Class 10 in Simdega prompted them to start ‘Project TEAM’ under which weekly exams were conducted in the schools. However, not many children showed interest.

A few changes were made in the ongoing programme Prayas, conducted by the School Education and Literacy Department, to improve enrollment of dropouts across the state. A few active, regular students were given whistles and asked to get ready an hour before school time. “The whistleblowers have become the harbingers of change in the district,” says sub-divisional education officer Badal Raj.

“Simdega is a very backward and remote area, mostly covered with forest. Since most parents are poor farmers or farm labourers, it was not possible for them to attend a parents-teachers meeting – they would lose a day’s wages,” said sub-divisional education officer Badal Raj. “Moreover, since they are illiterate, it wouldn’t have helped things in any way.” So, the authorities decided to reach out to them rather than call them to school. It took some effort to make the children aware of the importance of attending schools, especially after we launched ‘Siti Bajao-Upasthiti Badhao.’ “Now I can say confidently that today we have our representatives in each and every household all over the district,” said the SDEO. This initiative has made such an impact that children are convincing the guardians to send their wards to school, he added.

“This has worked wonders. Even those who seldom went to school have started attending their classes regularly as they enjoy coming to school in groups. Besides, it has given them a sense of responsibility to bring others to school,” said the SDEO Badal Raj.

Teacher Smith Kumar Soni, a recipient 2020 President’s Award, who is posted at Middle School Bano, says the initiative has brought about a drastic change among children.

“The whistleblower, whom we call ‘Buddy,’ comes out of his house blowing the whistle and other students also join him on the way and they reach together in a group, encouraging everyone to join in,” says Soni.

Smith says he has also made additional arrangements in his school where all five teachers go to the five zones to bring children to school along with them. “We bought 22 whistles, he added.

Teacher Arun Kumar Singh of Sikariatand Uccha Vidyalaya, says the overall attendance in schools in Simdega in last month was recorded as the highest in Jharkhand.

“This initiative has literally forced the parents to enquire whether their ward is going to school or not, and if not, why he is not going. These children also blow the whistle in their area alerting the children there to start their studies,” said Singh. As a result, attendance has increased from 65% to 92% in most schools,” he added.

Another teacher Prem Kumar Sharma said that blowing whistles makes the children alert to get ready for school, besides giving them a sense of responsibility to be ready on time as many others are waiting outside for him or her.

Parents are also as excited. “It has helped us to know whether they have school on a particular day; as many times they lied. They can’t cheat us anymore,” says Ujarmati Devi of Bhandartoli.

One of the mentors, Neha Kumari of Patra Toli says it is quite enjoyable for them to drive everyone to school by blowing the whistle. “Sometimes, I have to wait until they get ready for school. At times, we also have to call them from the field or somewhere else and ask them to get ready. It is really very pleasing to go to school all the way in groups singing and dancing,” said Neha.

