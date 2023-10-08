In the bosom of infant nourishment in Kovai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Within the hushed confines of a hospital’s neonatal care unit, the plaintive cries of newborns permeated the ears of a 26-year-old woman from Sundakamuthur. The engineering graduate’s joy of motherhood was clouded by obstacles preventing parents from providing proper maternal care – health challenges, physical limitations, and even the death of the mother during childbirth. Thinking of those innocent faces devoid of the touch of nourishment, she set out on a mission to donate her breastmilk along with nurturing her toddler, who is now one year old.

Over a year has passed, Kaviya Giridharan is now a familiar name among new and expecting mothers. Since July 2022, she has donated around 150 litres of breastmilk to children in need and spread awareness about lactation and pregnancy-related issues.

“I am a childbirth educator and an internationally certified lactation consultant. I also run Magilam Moms, an NGO through which like-minded women and mothers connect. We visit educational institutions in the state and spread awareness on breastfeeding,” she says.

Kaviya’s heartfelt dedication earned her a place in Kalam’s World Records, where she was recognised for donating as much as 110 litres of breastmilk in just seven months.

“My husband, Giridharan, has been providing me with all the support I need since the first day. I donate my breastmilk twice a month now. Sometimes, I directly visit hospitals, both government and private, to donate, or pump the milk at home,” she explains.

The compassionate educator extends her wisdom to expecting mothers, lactating women, and those planning their pregnancies, leaving a trail of enlightenment in her wake. Thanks to her tireless efforts, more than ten women have begun donating breastmilk to newborns in need. On her Instagram page (@magizham.moms), Kaviya’s influence, along with her dream to transform women into breastmilk donors, continues to grow.

(Edited by Ajay U K)

