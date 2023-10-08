This special school promises a tomorrow

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the bustling city of Puducherry, there exists a haven of hope for children with disabilities. Carunnai School, founded by C Ganeshan, started off as an institution providing non-formal education to special children. However, realising the struggles parents face when dealing with behavioural issues of such kids, Ganeshan, an educator, devoted several years to convert the school into a paradise of childcare.

For Ganeshan, it all started when he accompanied his older sister to Puducherry after she joined JIPMER as a nursing officer in 1989. There, he visited a camp organised for children with disabilities. Ganeshan was deeply moved and decided to become an educator for them.

After training and gaining experience in the field, he founded Carunnai with his own earnings and donations from organisations like Rotary Club of Cosmos, Rotary Club Central, and Integra Software Services. His wife Revathi also joined him on this mission, furthering the cause by becoming a specialist in audiology and speech therapy.

“We concentrate on things that make the children happy. Many have a liking for sports, some like to paint and others music. We encourage them in the activities and gradually take the training forward. We give tokens to encourage good behaviour. Children are also taken to nearby tourist spots. These are some techniques which we employ for children with disabilities,” says Ganeshan.

The educators at Carunnai create tailored teaching plans, collaborating closely with parents and support staff. They identify each student’s strengths and consult with parents to better understand their needs. Through this holistic approach, students develop essential skills, including reading, writing and financial literacy.

The school is now home to over 85 students, including eight orphans. Daily activities include domestic skills training, academics, and training in social skills. Physiotherapy, speech therapy, visual stimulation, and psychiatric therapy are provided as needed.

“Parents of disabled children requested me to start a home for their children where they can stay, learn, and undergo behavioural transformation. With contributions from them and social organisations, I started the care centre,” says Ganeshan.

*Ajith from Bahour was 15 when he joined Carunnai nine years ago. Now he manages the store and kitchen and supports his family with the salary from Carunnai. So far, he has contributed `4.5 lakh for the construction of a house on family land at Aranganur, says Murugavalli, his proud mother.

The Carunnai home also serves as a refuge for children with disabilities abandoned by their relatives. *Mathi was brought to Carunnai by the police after his relatives abandoned him. Today, he is not only a resident but also the supervisor of the home, helping with housekeeping and more.

Carunnai has already seen success with 10 children completing secondary education through NIOS. These students are now undergoing vocational training in mechanics, screen printing, bookbinding, and housekeeping.

The path to transformation is not without its challenges, especially when children arrive at Carunnai later in life. Training can be met with resistance and aggression. Safety measures are in place, with locked gates and vigilant watchmen ensuring children do not flee.

Under the guidance of Ganeshan and his team, these children are not only receiving an education but also finding a loving home and the promise of a brighter future. In 2007 and 2017, Carunnai received the best institution award on world disabled day from the department of Social Welfare, Puducherry government.

(Edited by Adarsh TR)

