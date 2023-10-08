Vennapusa Sreelatha and her quest to conquer Mount Everest 

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Meet Vennapusa Sreelatha (27) of Patha Girayapalle in Pendlimarri mandal of Kadapa district, who scaled the Mount Kilimanjaro, the tallest mountain in Africa, known for its snow-capped peaks, with sheer determination. Now, she wants to climb the Mount Everest and has sought the support of the government and private sponsors to realise her dream.

Born to V Venkata Chandra Reddy and Ayyavaramma in an agriculture family, Sreelatha did her degree from SKR and SKR Women’s College in Kadapa in 2016. Sreelatha, who got NCC B certificate, won medals in kho kho and athletics, while doing her MA. Later, she was selected for training in trekking. After getting training in Vijayawada, she focused her attention on mountaineering and got training in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sreelatha climbed the Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is 5,895 metres above sea level, on September 13, 2018 and hoisted the Indian flag. She won accolades from the Department of Youth Affairs for her mountaineering feat.

Sreelatha was married to Mahendranath Reddy in 2019 and the couple got a child. While Mahendra is working in Western Diamond cement company in Africa, Sreelatha has been making efforts to realise her dream of scaling the Mount Everest with the aid of government and the support of private sponsors as the expedition is very expensive as it needs special diet and mountaineering gear.

“Scaling the Mount Kilimanjaro in sub zero temperature is an adventurous experience. We need to be strong and sturdy while climbing mountains. Mountaineering also needs yoga and meditation to be mentally strong and determined. I am determined to climb the Mount Everest. Now, I am looking for support from the government and private sponsors to realise my dream of conquering the Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world. I am hopeful of realising my dream soon,” Sreelatha asserted.

