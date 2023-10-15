A teacher’s accomplishment from classroom to podium

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Naga Jyothi, a 45-year-old English teacher of the Zilla Parishad High School at Rolugunta in Anakapalle district, has made a mark not only as an educator but also as a role model for her students.

Her recent accomplishments at the Sanyukta Bhartiya Khel Foundation (SBKF) International Games 2023 in Nepal demonstrate her unwavering dedication. Jyothi has secured two gold medals in the 100-metre run and powerlifting and two silver medals in the javelin and discus throw.

“I have had a passion for sports since my childhood and consistently engaged in various physical activities. Physical well-being is just as important as education and employment. Despite limited access to sports equipment in our village, I make it a point to practise regularly, at least twice a month, to stay in shape. Although I’ve been involved in athletics since my childhood, I have focused on powerlifting for past 4 to 5 years,” she disclosed.

Explaining her approach to instilling physical activity in her students, she said, “Similar to the emphasis teachers lay on academic education, I am equally committed to encouraging my students to participate in extracurricular activities. These activities promote physical fitness, which in turn, enhances their mental well-being and fosters their interest in studies. When physical health is maintained, everything else falls into place.” Jyothi’s 19-year-old daughter Sahithi is also an accomplished athlete, having set over 30 records in swimming. Sahithi received the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak from former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Comparing the past with the present, Jyothi noted, “Unlike my school days when we lacked access to sports equipment, today’s children have numerous resources for practice and participation in competitions. Moreover, there is a growing recognition of various sports, not limited to cricket, although there is room for more exposure. Children can leverage these opportunities to excel.”

“Prominent sportspersons like PV Sindhu and others have gained widespread recognition and acclaim all across the nation. Their remarkable achievements have not only been celebrated but also officially acknowledged by various government bodies.”Revealing her future plans, Jyothi asserted that her priority has never been winning competitions but maintaining good health. She intends to continue supporting her daughter and her students in pursuing sports while excelling in academics.

