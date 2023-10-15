For the Glory of pristine Valley

Fayaz Wani By

JAMMU & KASHMIR: The paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) which has been deployed in the Kashmir valley to combat militancy and maintain law and order has gone beyond its official brief and restored the picturesque tourist destination Margan Top at an altitude of over 12,000 feet in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir by cleaning it of litter and other waste to great relief of the locals and tourists at the popular destination.

Kumar Navin, Commanding Officer of CRPF’s 164 battalion based in Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district said they received complaints from tourists and locals expressing discontent at the dilapidated condition of Margan Top Valley, a tourist destination in Anantnag, with litter and waste scattered around which was greatly affecting the well-being of residents and tourists alike.

Moved by the concerns raised, the CRPF Commanding Officer approached his superior officers for launching a cleanliness drive at Margan Top Valley to rid it of the accumulating waste. After the move was sanctioned by the senior officers, the CRPF unit approached the local administration for carrying out the cleanliness drive at Margan Top and restoring the natural beauty of the picturesque retreat in a bid to increase tourist footfall.

After receiving clearance from the local administration, personnel of the CRPF 164 battalion launched the cleanliness drive at Margan Top at an altitude of 12000 ft above sea level on October 7.

The cleanliness drive was led by CO Navin Kumar and about 40 paramilitary personnel. They were supported by about 20-25 locals, mostly teachers from the local community, who participated in the day-long drive.

It took the CRPF personnel and the locals nearly two and a half hours to reach Margan Top from Kokernag, a tedious journey before the cleanliness drive could begin. The drive continued all day and the waste was collected in the waste bags for further disposal.

“When we reached the Margan Top on the morning of October 7, it seemed as if the place had not been cleaned in years. The waste was scattered all over the place. All of us put in hard toil to rid the place of waste, restoring its natural lustre. We collected 40 bags of litter from Margan Top during the day long cleaning drive,” CO Navin said.

He said the cleanliness drive has restored the glory of the picturesque tourist spot and it is now ready to welcome the tourists in large numbers.

The CRPF drive to restore the pristine beauty of Margan Top retreat by clearing it of litter has been appreciated by the residents, tourists and the local administration.

“We feel happy that we have played our part in keeping Margan Top clean. This multifaceted approach aims to instill a sense of responsibility among all citizens towards responsible waste management, ensuring that Margan Top remains a jewel for generations to come. It is also a testament to the CRPF’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation and restoration,” Navin said.

Unfortunately, the popular tourist destination Margan Top does not have a functional garbage disposal system or even a waste bin to maintain cleanliness. With this in mind, the CRPF unit suggested the local administration to set up a garbage point in the Margan Top so that locals and tourists could dispose their wastes in bins specifically set up for the purpose instead of throwing litter all over the place, thus ensuring that the environment in surrounding areas is clean and healthy.

The cleaner surroundings at Margan Top is expected to attract more tourists from within the country and abroad, which can prove beneficial for the local tourism industry.

