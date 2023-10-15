Home Good News

From gold to herbs: Sircilla saree weaver wins hearts, orders

Vijay’s father had woven a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Nalla Vijay produces a saree using a handloom at his workshop in Sircilla.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: From weaving a cloth featuring the logo of India’s G20 presidency and earning praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promoting Rajanna Siripattu sarees on the global stage, the artisans of Sircilla have consistently showcased their exceptional craftsmanship.

In a small shed located just a stone’s throw away from the bustling Sircilla town’s new bus station, the air is filled with the fragrance emanating from a saree woven using 27 different herbs by Nalla Vijay, a 35-year-old handloom weaver, whose weaving skills has captured the hearts of many.

Vijay is the torchbearer of a weaving legacy passed down by his father, the late Nalla Parandamulu. His creations include a jari saree crafted from gold and silver threads of these precious metals and a colour-changing saree valued at Rs 2.08 lakh. Currently, Vijay is working on a reflective saree using half-a-kilogram gold, estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh and set to be unveiled soon with the support of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Vijay’s father had woven a saree that could be folded and tucked into a matchbox. Building on this legacy, Vijay even holds a record for weaving a saree so fine that it can pass through the eye of a needle.

“I aspire to become a master weaver and constantly strive to weave unique designs that are not readily available in the market,” says Nalla Vijay. His skills have garnered orders from renowned personalities within the State and beyond.

Recognising his contributions, the State government bestowed upon him the prestigious Cheneta Kala Ratna award. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao personally presented the award to Vijay.

Notably, Vijay’s craftsmanship reached international recognition when he presented a finely woven shawl and saree to the then US President Barack Obama and his spouse, Michelle Obama, courtesy of PM Modi.

Vijay’s creations include a jari saree crafted from gold and silver threads of these precious metals and a colour-changing saree valued at Rs 2.08 lakh. Currently, he is working on a reflective saree using 0.5 kg of gold, estimated to cost Rs 25 lakh and set to be unveiled with the support of Minister KT Rama Rao

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Weaving Rajanna Siripattu sarees artisans of Sircilla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp