Guardian angel of the coast

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Around a decade ago, a man, along with three others, stood in front a house in Marakkanam where the then Villupuram collector was staying for a day. Unfazed by the officials, who were trying to make them go away, the man stood firm and demanded a meeting with the collector. His aim was to handover a petition regarding illegal shrimp farms in Kaliveli wetlands of Villupuram’s Marakkanam.

R Sarvesh Kumar was finally allowed to meet the collector in the evening after arguing with the officials for hours. He requested the collector to visit the wetlands and inspect the illegal farms. In 2016, the National Green Tribunal ordered the closure of these illicit shrimp farms and in 2021, Kaliveli wetland was declared as a bird sanctuary by the government.

Apart from his efforts to crackdown on illegal shrimp farms, the 47-year-old environmentalist and social activist walks 3 to 4 km along Marakkanam coast everyday, collecting litter from the beaches. In 2014, Sarvesh discovered that nearly 2,200 shrimp farms were operating in the Kaliveli wetland and its vicinity, but only 11 out of which had permits. The discharge of chemical sewage from these farms led to pollution in nearby salt production areas and also had a detrimental impact on sea water.

Sarvesh’s petitions, Right to Information queries, and a year of relentless pursuit brought him the ultimate victory when the NGT ordered the closure of illicit shrimp farms in 2016.His path to success was not without peril. Sarvesh faced threats from influential shrimp farm owners, some of whom wielded political and bureaucratic clout. The district administration also resisted his claims initially.

Sarvesh’s passion for environmental conservation was kindled during his days at the Government Arts College in Tindivanam. Professor K Govindasamy, who taught history at the college, left an indelible mark on him. Govindasamy emphasised the interconnectedness of nature and history, likening tree branches to human limbs.

During his journey, Sarvesh crossed paths with the late historian and scientist Orissa Balu, who introduced him to the world of turtles and their profound connections to history. Following Sarvesh’s multiple petitions, the forest department established a hatchery at Vasavanakuppam. Turtle eggs collected from the coastal areas are now safely incubated there until the hatchlings emerge.

“During my morning walks along the beach, I collect the garbage strewn across the shore and dispose it properly. During the turtle spawning season, I closely monitor the shore, identifying the spots where turtles lay their eggs. Sometimes, these eggs face threats from poachers and animals. They track the footprints of turtles, so I clear them and promptly inform the forest department for immediate collection,” says Sarvesh.

Sarvesh is also engaged in social services in collaboration with the organisation Samudra Bharati. He established Jaihind Shenbakaraman (freedom fighter) Multi-Purpose Project Training Centre in Marakkanam to provide free computer and tailoring class to underprivileged students of the area. He also arranges tuition at the same facility, with his wife Suba’s support.

“We also extend financial assistance to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This year, we sent 13 students, including six from the Irula community in Pazhaverkadu, to study at a private ITI in Ganapathychettykulam,” Sarvesh adds.

Talking about his future endeavours, Sarvesh says he is diligently working to establish a free IAS coaching centre in Marakkanam in collaboration with Aram IAS Academy.He also encourages interested students to join beach clean-up efforts at least five or six times a year.

Apart from this, Sarvesh is working to preserve the sand dunes along the Marakkanam coast, which protected the fishers community from the tsunamis. The dunes have now been eroded due to encroachment by shrimp farms and properties.

Due to his advocacy, the government initiated the renovation of the check dam in Buckingham Canal (Kaliveli wetland), which was on the brink of collapse. The check dam will not only prevent water stagnation in Kaliveli, but also provide nearly 10 TMC of water, for distribution to various villages in the district through an integrated drinking water scheme, including Chennai.

(Edited by Ashutosh Acharya)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VILLUPURAM: Around a decade ago, a man, along with three others, stood in front a house in Marakkanam where the then Villupuram collector was staying for a day. Unfazed by the officials, who were trying to make them go away, the man stood firm and demanded a meeting with the collector. His aim was to handover a petition regarding illegal shrimp farms in Kaliveli wetlands of Villupuram’s Marakkanam. R Sarvesh Kumar was finally allowed to meet the collector in the evening after arguing with the officials for hours. He requested the collector to visit the wetlands and inspect the illegal farms. In 2016, the National Green Tribunal ordered the closure of these illicit shrimp farms and in 2021, Kaliveli wetland was declared as a bird sanctuary by the government. Apart from his efforts to crackdown on illegal shrimp farms, the 47-year-old environmentalist and social activist walks 3 to 4 km along Marakkanam coast everyday, collecting litter from the beaches. In 2014, Sarvesh discovered that nearly 2,200 shrimp farms were operating in the Kaliveli wetland and its vicinity, but only 11 out of which had permits. The discharge of chemical sewage from these farms led to pollution in nearby salt production areas and also had a detrimental impact on sea water.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sarvesh’s petitions, Right to Information queries, and a year of relentless pursuit brought him the ultimate victory when the NGT ordered the closure of illicit shrimp farms in 2016.His path to success was not without peril. Sarvesh faced threats from influential shrimp farm owners, some of whom wielded political and bureaucratic clout. The district administration also resisted his claims initially. Sarvesh’s passion for environmental conservation was kindled during his days at the Government Arts College in Tindivanam. Professor K Govindasamy, who taught history at the college, left an indelible mark on him. Govindasamy emphasised the interconnectedness of nature and history, likening tree branches to human limbs. During his journey, Sarvesh crossed paths with the late historian and scientist Orissa Balu, who introduced him to the world of turtles and their profound connections to history. Following Sarvesh’s multiple petitions, the forest department established a hatchery at Vasavanakuppam. Turtle eggs collected from the coastal areas are now safely incubated there until the hatchlings emerge. “During my morning walks along the beach, I collect the garbage strewn across the shore and dispose it properly. During the turtle spawning season, I closely monitor the shore, identifying the spots where turtles lay their eggs. Sometimes, these eggs face threats from poachers and animals. They track the footprints of turtles, so I clear them and promptly inform the forest department for immediate collection,” says Sarvesh. Sarvesh is also engaged in social services in collaboration with the organisation Samudra Bharati. He established Jaihind Shenbakaraman (freedom fighter) Multi-Purpose Project Training Centre in Marakkanam to provide free computer and tailoring class to underprivileged students of the area. He also arranges tuition at the same facility, with his wife Suba’s support. “We also extend financial assistance to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. This year, we sent 13 students, including six from the Irula community in Pazhaverkadu, to study at a private ITI in Ganapathychettykulam,” Sarvesh adds. Talking about his future endeavours, Sarvesh says he is diligently working to establish a free IAS coaching centre in Marakkanam in collaboration with Aram IAS Academy.He also encourages interested students to join beach clean-up efforts at least five or six times a year. Apart from this, Sarvesh is working to preserve the sand dunes along the Marakkanam coast, which protected the fishers community from the tsunamis. The dunes have now been eroded due to encroachment by shrimp farms and properties. Due to his advocacy, the government initiated the renovation of the check dam in Buckingham Canal (Kaliveli wetland), which was on the brink of collapse. The check dam will not only prevent water stagnation in Kaliveli, but also provide nearly 10 TMC of water, for distribution to various villages in the district through an integrated drinking water scheme, including Chennai. (Edited by Ashutosh Acharya) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp