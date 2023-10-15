‘Karo Nature’ calls for change in three seconds

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

VIJAYAWADA: With close to three seconds of runtime, ‘Karo Nature’, an experimental short film has bagged Assist World Record for being the world’s shortest film. This film has also got a U-certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, making the total runtime six seconds.

Released in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was directed and produced by Pamarthi Shivanaga Rao and was acted by his daughters Pamarthi Bhavana and Pamarthi Meghana.

With the aim of conveying the message that rather than destroying nature carelessly and living in fear of new diseases, it is better to grow plants and conserve nature, the director did an incredible job by depicting the emotions and theme of the film in a time span of three seconds.

“We wanted to depict the idea that came to us during the Corona lockdown when we were all wearing masks and living in fear. We crafted a story based on the notion that protecting nature leads to happiness and filmed it during the lockdown. We named the movie ‘Karo Nature’ to add elements of both Corona and Nature, maintaining the titles in Hindi and English. After the censor board’s certification, we submitted it for screening and other world record organisations. We are hoping for a spot in the Limca Book of World Records next year,” Shivanaga Rao said.

Despite locals not being aware of this short film, which was made at a cost of around Rs 10,000, including censor certification and editing, it is noteworthy that it is gaining world recognition in foreign film festivals. Meghana and Bhavana expressed their happiness in being part of the film.

This film has been screened at various prestigious national and international venues, including Batra Cinema Theatre in New Delhi, Kalakari Film Festival in Gomti Nagar, Dewas in India, Earth Awards Film Festival, Lift-Off Film Festival, and First Time Filmmakers Festival at Fine Wood Studio in the UK.

