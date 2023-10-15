The art of transformation: This 25-yr-old engineer ‘folds’ her way into record books

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With just a few clever folds here and there, what was just a plain piece of paper a while ago suddenly turns into a beautiful peacock or a butterfly. That’s the delightful world of origami that a 25-year-old computer engineer is immersing herself in, aiming to achieve world records. Along with her mother Kavita and father Anil, Shivali Johra Srivastava is all set to break 11 Guinness World Records for the world’s largest display of origami at GITAM on Saturday.

“It is hard to believe how a single piece of small square paper, which most of us just see and throw, can be moulded and shaped into a beautiful sculpture. In a similar way, we all can be shaped into something new and become the best version of ourselves,” Shivali says.

Shivali has previously secured 13 Guinness World Records, 15 Assist World Records and four Unique World Records. Her family members take pride in saying that they have the maximum number of world record holders in the State.

Her journey began when news of a woman from the UAE setting a world record for amassing 1,145 quilled dolls caught her attention. Soon after, she extended her efforts to surpass the record. Her mother also joined in on the excitement, collaborating with her daughter to craft paper dolls. Together, their dedication earned them a shared Guinness World Record certification on June 9, 2016.

“Quilling and origami are both arts that involve colourful paper. They are ancient Japanese art. We use a single sheet of paper to make various different 3D models. Quilling, on the other hand, begins with rolling long strips of paper, and gluing them into various designs,” Shivali explains.

She adds that when she initially expressed her ambition to break a Guinness World Record, her family was sceptical and perceived it as a mere joke. The notion of achieving something as grand and seemingly impossible as a Guinness World Record appeared distant.

Furthermore, being from a middle-class family, the question of the financial investment required to pursue and attain a world record naturally arose. “Many people around me suggested that I should focus on my engineering studies and that this art would only distract me. However, this motivated me to make a promise to myself: to demonstrate that I can achieve anything when I set my mind to it,” Shivali says.

The current attempt to set 11 new records at GITAM features the largest display of origami creations, including bats, cars, dinosaurs, dogs, frogs, peacocks, penguins, pigs, shirts, maple leaves and lemons. It is currently under the scrutiny of authorities. The results will be announced soon.

