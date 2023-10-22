Inspiring acts of giving back

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTHAPUR: Tarimela Ramana Reddy, a dedicated philanthropist, began his journey as a degree student at Satya Sai College, initiating service activities by donating blood. Through his organisation ‘Amma,’ he tirelessly conducts various initiatives to aid the underprivileged. Inspired by Mother Teresa, he established the NGO ‘Amma’ on August 26, 2003. This spirit of giving runs deep in his family, following in the footsteps of his father, Jayaprasad Reddy, a relative of the renowned Rayalaseema Leftist leader, Tarimela Nagi Reddy.

Ramana Reddy’s philanthropic journey began with blood donations, awareness campaigns, mid-day meal distribution to the mentally challenged, and support for orphans’ education. He extended his support by providing clothes, sports equipment, musical instruments for recreation, and financial aid for the education of orphans in local orphanages. He stands out for his commitment to rural communities, often providing self-funded monthly aid exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh.

Funding his philanthropy from farmland, chits, and real estate, he dedicates 30-40 per cent of his earnings to social service and distributes harvested paddy. His efforts extend to providing wheelchairs, blind sticks, and hearing aids, along with raising organ donation awareness. Recently, he supported a brain-dead construction worker’s family, facilitating organ donation and promising to help with their education, medical expenses, and self-employment.

In a recent heartwarming gesture, he supported the family of a brain-dead construction worker, facilitating the organ donation process and promising to help with the education of the worker’s children, medical expenses, and providing an embroidery stitching machine for self-employment to the worker’s wife.

Speaking to TNIE, Ramana Reddy expressed an unwavering commitment to philanthropy, ensuring his legacy continues through his wife, Lakshmi, and son, Sai Siddhartha Reddy. The family’s core belief is that no one should suffer due to financial means, and they are dedicated to ending hunger and promoting equality for differently-abled individuals in society.

