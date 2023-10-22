On the side of knowledge

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world racing forward, vying to outdo each other to stay one step ahead, there are pockets of communities and groups that seem suspended in time, staying immune to the cold march of progress.

In the heart of Kalpakkam, a child from the Irular community, Annamalai, voiced a simple yet profound question: “I like to study, but I do not know what to do.” It was a stark encounter that left a deep impression on educator Cerrina Charis during one of her field visits to Karaithittu Irular Kudiyiruppu in Kalpakkam. It became a turning point, compelling her to make the remote village her home and embark on a mission to educate children from the Irular community. Karaithittu Irular Kudiyiruppu, home to nearly 70 families who had migrated from various places and settled there, has faced an educational crisis for several decades.

“The entire village was full of school dropouts,” explains Cerrina. A dedicated educator and volunteer who had traversed different landscapes, she resolved to dedicate herself to the children in this hamlet, most of whom came from families of rag pickers and daily wage labourers.

In 2018, Cerrina, along with a handful of compassionate volunteers, formed ‘Alai (Wave).’ A humble hut christened ‘Alai Kudil,’ served as their base of operations. Here, they were welcomed by a group of eager and ever-smiling children, ready to embrace education. Volunteers at Alai commenced their journey by providing primary education to children and basic education to older ones who had never set foot in a school or had dropped out. In 2020, children’s writer K Yuvarajan joined forces with Cerrina, and both dedicated themselves full-time to the cause, with a few part-time volunteers joining them.

The children at Alai learned essential language skills, engaged in crafts and games, and began their path toward education, including fifth-grade student Annamalai from a neighbouring middle school. However, getting the children to attend their classes was a formidable task, Yuvarajan recalls. Both the children and their parents initially resisted the idea. “We had to win them over through creative methods,” he says. Today, 25 children from the hamlet are enrolled full-time in nearby schools.

“We may not be able to provide them with a complete education, but our goal is to instil in them the value of education and ensure they stay enrolled in schools, preventing dropouts,” Yuvarajan adds.

In the previous academic year, three students from the Irular community bravely attempted the Class 10 examinations.

Cerrina says, “Education is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. Challenges persist, and we recognize that every child has unique needs. They can only be integrated into the school system through compassion.”

Ammu Nandan, a mother of three in Kalpakkam, has never experienced school, and cannot read or write, yet she holds a different vision for her children. “I want my children’s lives to be different. Education is the key to their liberation,” Ammu declares. Two of her children are regular visitors at Alai, and she hopes to enrol Darshini, her daughter, in Class 1 for the upcoming academic year, breaking the wretched cycle of ignorance.

