Preserving the echoes of tradition

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a world where the harmonious melody of folk instruments is getting increasingly drowned out by the cacophony of digitally created music, there are still pockets where these cultural treasures persist.

Among the diverse musical legacies of India’s Adivasis, one instrument, in particular, stands out — the Kikri. Crafted and played by the Birudu Gond (Thoti) tribes of Adilabad district, this instrument exudes a unique charm that transcends time.Within the community, the Kikri holds a sacred place, revered by the Birudu Gond and Pardhans.

Interestingly, this instrument is exclusively played by the male elders of the family in Tosham village of Gudihathinur mandal. The Kikri’s historical significance extends to the Gond kings, who used it during rituals dedicated to the snake god, Persapane. In other Gond tribes — such as Madavi, Mesram, Atram and Pendor — the Kikri is used to narrate stories that trace their origins.

It must be noted that the Kikri is not used during weddings. Crafted from materials such as teak and bamboo, this small instrument features a stick called ‘kujja’ wrapped with horsehair. As the horsehair brushes against the Kikri’s strings, it produces enchanting melodies that transport listeners to another realm. Moreover, the Kikri isn’t a solitary musical arrangement and is often accompanied by the Damaru, a drum-like instrument akin to a damaruka.

The melodic synergy between these two instruments is nothing short of spellbinding, say experts.But the Kikri is not the only gem in the treasure trove of Adivasi instruments. The Jatur, resembling a kinnera instrument, is another rare creation. Crafted from dried pumpkins and bamboo, the sound it produces when struck is pure joy. Yet, like many other rare and precious instruments, the Kikri and Jatur face the risk of fading into obscurity as time marches on.Kova Daulath Rao, Adivasi Sena State president, underscores the importance of safeguarding these folk and traditional instruments, each a repository of unique cultural characteristics.

