Reviving the spirit of ‘Jai jawan, jai kisan’

NIZAMABAD: A retired government employee, T Veeresham, from Kotagiri mandal headquarters, has initiated a felicitation programme to explain the relevance of the “Jai jawan, jai kisan” slogan given by former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to the youth and inspire them.

Veeresham was the former deputy director of the Adult Education department. He established the Tati Manemma and Ramulu (TMR) Foundation, named after his parents, to honour farmers and soldiers. The foundation aims to felicitate a minimum of 100 farmers and jawans, respectively, within the Nizamabad district. These individuals can hail from diverse agricultural backgrounds and serve in various branches of the Indian armed forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Through these felicitation events, the foundation seeks to enlighten young people in local communities about the services rendered by these farmers and jawans. According to Veeresham, the commitment of farmers and jawans to serve our nation should act as a model for the society. His message is that youth should aspire to set goals, display dedication, and work hard for a prosperous life. These felicitation events are mostly conducted without extensive publicity or collection of donations. Veeresham says the atmosphere of these programmes are similar to a family gathering.

Veeresham believes that by spreading the foundation’s message by word of mouth holds a greater impact than publicising it through other means. He also believes that the programme’s true impact lies in encouraging people to lead their lives with commitment and a deep sense of patriotism. He said that not everyone needs to join the armed forces or become a farmer, but every individual should strive to lead a life by elevating our nation to new heights and serving as a role model in the society.

In a recent event held at the senior citizens office in Nizamabad, the TMR Foundation celebrated and recognised the contributions of five farmers and jawans. Veeresham personally visits towns and villages to identify deserving candidates and extends invitations to them. He notes that more and more young people are showing interest in these programmes, as they get to hear real-life stories of these individuals.

To date, 20 farmers and jawans, respectively, from various villages in the district have been felicitated. During the ceremonies, the foundation gives a shawl, a memento, a certificate, a sweetbox, and a gift article to the recipients.Veeresham believes that through this programme, the youth will be inspired to explore opportunities available in the agricultural sector and consider serving in the armed forces.

