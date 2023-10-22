Taking the first step

Shrimansi Kaushik By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amidst the narrow lanes of Old City, where children use walls as their playground, 27-year-old Sara Fatima, a mother of two, emerges as a beacon of hope for success.

Originally from Bhubaneswar, she married Abdul Sattar at the age of 16 while pursuing her second year of graduation. She had to give up her education and relocate to Hyderabad. Settling in Bibi Ka Chashma in Falaknuma, Sara’s life initially revolved around the confines of her home– a makeshift settlement of four brick walls and a tin roof, shared with her extended family, including her in-laws.

Her husband, like many in their community, worked as an auto driver. Eager to improve her family’s financial prospects, Sara attempted to open a general store. Unfortunately, the shop struggled to generate substantial income due to her limited knowledge and the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this time, she learned about SAFA, an organisation providing skills and training as well as zero-interest loans to women entrepreneurs through their Micro Enterprises Development Programme. A community contact, who had been associated with the organisation, was helping women in finance management in the area, free of cost.

Sara decided to take advantage of this opportunity and completed the 18-day training course. Encouraged by what she had learned, she embarked on her own venture– producing boondi laddoos. To kick start her business, she secured a loan of Rs 10,000 from SAFA and got the required support from the organisation in completing formalities, like registration of her business and obtaining a licence for it.

Her initial industrious step fostered an impressive growth, as she went from making 10-12 boxes of laddoos a day, to selling an impressive 400-500 boxes daily, within a span of three years. With this success, Sara established her own laddoo-making unit and employed three workers to assist with production, packaging, and delivery. She also relocated to a three-storey building located adjacent to her previous home.

Her children now attend private schools where they receive a well-rounded education. She reflects on her journey, saying, “The most significant challenge was taking that first step. Many relatives and neighbours initially questioned my decision to learn new skills and deliver laddoos outside our home. However, the unwavering support of my husband and in-laws was vital for my success.” Her husband transitioned from auto driving to fully devoting his efforts to the laddoo-delivery business.

“I had the idea of starting my laddoo business since day one. I started from scratch, making laddoos at home, with the help of my family members. My eyebrows were raised and my abilities were questioned, but I knew I had to take charge to make life better for my children. Now my husband is actively involved in expanding the business, and many other women in the area aspire to step out of their homes to improve their lives,” she added.

