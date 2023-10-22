Home Good News

Teacher’s education gift for poor students

Even after retiring in 1999, Chintamani Rout has been teaching children free of cost every day. He also provides them with books, fruits and vegetables for MDM, writes Amarnath Parida.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chintamani Rout taking a class at Paschimeswar govt school | Express

Chintamani Rout taking a class at Paschimeswar govt school | Express

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Chintamani Rout of Jagatsinghpur retired as a primary school teacher 24 years back. He, however, hasn’t stopped teaching. The 83-year-old educationist from Kelapada village under Kujang Tehsil retired from Paschimeswer government primary school at Banito in 1999 but continues to teach students at the school every day without charging a penny for the work. He also provides mid-day meals to children on various occasions, visits all households in the village speaks to parents of dropouts to get them back to school and distributes books to them free of cost.

Rout spends his pension money in doing so. Because, he feels, it is his responsibility to empower every child of the village. “I never feel tired of teaching children. Most of the students here are from poor backgrounds and cannot afford tuition or reference books,” he says. Hence, Rout stays back after school hours to clear the doubts of the children and even allows students to come to his house every evening for free tuition.

His initiative does not end here. He owns six acres of agricultural land where his six-member family grows vegetables and fruits. A substantial part of the produce every season is donated to the school for distribution among children. “The cycle of poverty in this village can only end if every child is educated and it is also my responsibility to ensure that,” he says.

The headmaster of the school Sarada Prasad Das said the primary school has a seat strength of 221 and needs eight teachers. However, it has six teachers now. “But because of Rout’s contribution towards the education of our children, we have never felt the shortage of two teachers,” he adds.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
retired teacher educationist mid-day meals pension

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp