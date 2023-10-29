Devoted teacher who spreads ‘word’ among migrant kids

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: As G Subbalakshmi dangles a plastic bag of candies and beckons a group of bobbing heads and hungry eyes peeping from behind parked garbage trucks and vans, kids appear in their shabby clothes and sprightly spirits. The nurse-turned-teacher travels 12 km to Kovil Vazhi followed by a two-km walk to the camp meant for migrant sanitation workers, located in the outskirts of Tiruppur.

For her, it was a tightrope walk between bribe and bargain just to get the children at the camp to attend classes. Her 100 sq ft classroom which stands on iron rods and plastic sheets has an air of determination that takes over the pungent smell of garbage emanating from the vehicles parked right opposite to it.

She is the only teacher at the camp, with kids belonging to the age group of four to 10 years. With teaching alphabet, numbers, and basic calculations, her focus is to make the most of the children’s time while their parents are away at work. It is with this same determination that Subbalakshmi started teaching a few years ago.

“I was born and brought up in Thoothukudi, and always had a penchant for social work. So, after I passed high school, I pursued a diploma in nursing. I worked at a private hospital for two years before getting married. Then I shifted to Tiruppur in 1995,” Subbalakshmi tells TNIE. It was not until after she gave birth to her two boys that Subbalakshmi decided to return to nursing. But the odd hours of the job did not suit her.“When a teacher at a government school suggested that I take up teaching students below Class 6, I didn’t think twice and joined a private school to teach maths, science, and other subjects,” she adds.

The turning point for Subbalakshmi, however, arrived over a conversation with a colleague about the children of migrant sanitation workers. “This was in 2017. I learned from a teacher that there are children of migrant workers in the outskirts of the city and teachers are hesitant to go there because the kids are dirty and undisciplined. I was shocked to hear this and decided to visit the camp. The condition there made me upset. The children could not attend school because their parents would leave the camp by 5.30 am and return only after 2.30 pm. They spend their time roaming around and playing,” recalls Subbalakshmi who was determined to change their lives.

After obtaining permits from contractors and the local sanitation department, she set up a classroom at the camp. But that was only the beginning of her struggles.“Most children are natives of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar. They speak Marathi and Hindi, while I only knew Tamil and English,” she says. Reminiscing the days when she became a student again, Subbalakshmi says she taught herself basic Hindi in two months.

Even language could not bridge the gap carved out by taboos. One of the parents told her that they heard stories about Tamils abducting kids to remove their kidneys. Subbalakshmi says it took her two weeks to gain the trust of the community.

Now, she had a total of 50 children and the next challenge was to chalk out a study plan for them. She explains, “Since children below 10 years need to be taught the basics of each subject, I chose Hindi/English alphabets, arithmetic, and basic science. These are also vital since these children keep moving, as their parents take up jobs elsewhere.”

“Since most of them are young, they are always in a playful mood. Barring two women, spouses of two workers, and three teenage girls, who cannot be employed, there is no one to monitor the children. It gets tough to mobilise them and make them come to classes. Many times, I buy chocolates to grab their attention.”

Thankfully, some sponsors help with children’s clothes and stationery items. “Last year, I took them to a few local Hindu temples and to a book fair. Every month, I take them to the corporation park and the local library,” gushes Subbalakshmi.

Even the parents of the kids at the camp view her presence as a respite from whiling away their time. Rama bai, wife of one of the migrant workers, says, “We are pleased with the arrival of Subbulakshmi, otherwise the kids would be wandering around and spend time fighting.” With the hope that these children carry some knowledge with their sojourn, Subbalakshmi runs the one-woman-army school.

(Edited by Shrija Ganguly)

(Edited by Shrija Ganguly)

