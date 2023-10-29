Home Good News

Kuchipudi exponent’s grace receives global acclaim

By K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
VIJAYAWADA: Captivating the audience with her elegant moves, Pakki Manzoosha, a native of Vijayawada, is an internationally acclaimed expert in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. With nearly two decades of experience in teaching, this 38-year-old has been moving forward with a commitment to preserve the cultural heritage of these ancient Indian dance forms.

Daughter of Pakki Vijaya Mohan Rao, a retired railway employee, and Parvathi, Manzoosha began her journey at an age of 11 and learned Bharatanatyam under the guidance of Nemalikanti Suvarnalatha and Kuchipudi under the guidance of Vendantham Radhe Shyam and Vedantham Satya Narasimha Sastry.

She also holds a master’s degree in Kuchipudi from Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University (PSTU) in Hyderabad, where she is pursuing an MPhil. In addition to this, Manzoosha also holds a certificate in Bharatanatyam from PSTU and a yoga trainers certificate (RYT 200) from Yogi Yoga Institute in Gwalior. She is currently serving as an assistant manager (Dance) in the Andhra Pradesh Department of Language & Culture.

With over 600 stage performances worldwide, Manzoosha gained international recognition placing the nation’s pride on top pedestal. Her performances at the International Cultural Festival in Malaysia and Singapore in 2022 is the jewel in her crown.

Besides her appearances at various significant cultural events and festivals, including Kuchipudi Cultural festival in Mutcheynthala, Hyderabad, Manzoosha has showcased her talent at renowned pilgrim sites such as Tirumala, Indrakeeladri (Vijayawada) and Shiridi. She also participated in dance festivals at Konark Dance Festival, Khajuraho Dance Festival, Nrityanjali Dance Festival in Pondicherry, Chidambaram and Rishikesh.

Manzoosha has accumulated a trove of prestigious awards, including the coveted ‘Natya Tapaswi’ award in 2022 from the Telugu Association of Malaysia and the ‘Nrutya Priya’ Award from Sri Vagdevi Kuchipudi Nrithyalaya, Vijayawada in the same year. Her contributions have been acknowledged with the ‘ Guru Brihaspati’ Award during the Ugadi Puraskaralu in 2021, and she has also been honoured with the ‘Natya Mayuri ‘ Award in 2018, as well as being recognised as a Doordarshan Grade B Artiste.

Her dedication to her craft extends beyond the stage. Manzoosha has generously provided training in Yoga and dance forms to numerous students at free of cost. Manzoosha’s major ballets have captivated audiences, including ‘Mandakini’ by Alekhya Punjala and ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ by Diwakara. Apart from all these, she also mastered musical instruments such as Nattuvangam and Mridangam. She is also known for event organising, and has written several articles in the field of dance.

“Through the lens of dance, I’ve found not just an art but a divine connection that has enriched my life. I believe in the ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’ and encourage the younger generation to embrace the discipline, dedication, and cultural heritage woven into Indian classical dance,” Manzoosha told TNIE. 

