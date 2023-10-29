New rainbow shines over rural Madurai

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The dusk was falling rapidly when the two-wheeler made another stop in front of a small house in the interiors of Madurai. In the dim incandescence of the yellow street light, the 33-year-old man took out a grocery packet from his bag and handed it over to a transwoman who emerged from the house. With a smile of contentment, he drove back to his house. For Alagu Jagan, someone who instils a life of respect and happiness for hundreds of LGBTQ+ individuals in the villages of Madurai, it is a daily routine.

In the heart of bustling cities, where the rainbow flag flies high, LGBTQ+ individuals often find acceptance and access to vital resources. However, a poignant tale of disparity unfolds for their rural counterparts, where many grapple with isolation and discrimination. This is where Alagu Jagan and his committed team at Aniyam NGO enter the stage, carrying a torch of hope for those dwelling in the countryside.

Alagu’s early years in a tranquil village inculcated a deep sense of compassion in him. During the school days, he taught children and volunteered to support those battling leprosy. It was in one such adolescent year, that he realised his sexual orientation, accompanied by a profound transformation in the body. “My schoolmates used to bully me for being a homosexual person, though I didn’t come out to them. My feminine swag and changes in my body were enough for them to tease me, which left an imprint in my heart,” Alagu recalls.

Despite the hurdles, his academic journey continued. But his achievements often went unnoticed, overshadowed by the insensitivity of his peers. That is when he started to express his feelings through poetry. In 2018, Alagu joined Nimirvu Kalaiyagam, a parai crew that introduced him to grassroots politics and encouraged him to embrace his true self. “Even after college, I hadn’t fully embraced my gay identity but joining Nimirvu gave me the courage to be authentic,” says Alagu.

Aniyam Foundation has now grown to encompass 120 volunteers from all corners of Tamil Nadu. (Photo | Express)

In 2019, the idea of creating an organisation to support LGBTQ+ individuals and marginalised members of society, sparked in him, which led to the birth of the Aniyam Foundation. His parents, though not highly educated, stood by his side, motivating him to embark on this mission. Initially a one-man show, the Aniyam Foundation has now grown to encompass 120 volunteers from all corners of Tamil Nadu. “I launched the Paal Manam monthly magazine exclusively for the Tamil queer community, a pioneering effort,” Alagu says with pride.

When the COVID-19 lockdown hit, queer individuals suffered disproportionately, often going without food and assistance. The Aniyam Foundation stepped in, providing essential groceries. This act of kindness laid the foundation for the Pasi pani pokkum initiative, offering monthly grocery packages to HIV+ families and transgender individuals.But the Aniyam Foundation’s work doesn’t end here. They organise events such as Midugu, a fashion show celebrating self-expression, the Manithi Awards, and Medai, an open mic cafe, Pasipini, medai (Queer Cafe), where everyone is welcome.

Recognising the silenced voices and untold stories of the queer community, the Aniyam Foundation launched a literary endeavour and publishing house in 2023. In collaboration with Dulkal Library, they introduced Sevigal (Ears), a queer-friendly helpline (9176999974) providing a safe space for individuals to share their challenges and triumphs. “We often hear many voices talking about us, but there are few who truly listen to our struggles and joys. This is why we initiated this service,” Alagu explains.

Focusing on rural LGBTQ+ individuals, the Aniyam Foundation established a skill development centre in Madurai. This centre offers skill-based crash courses with a mission to support not only LGBTQ+ individuals but also those who have faced societal biases.“The Aniyam Foundation is for all human beings who need love, without judgement. There are numerous LGBTQ+ NGOs out there, but Aniyam distinguishes itself by its inclusivity. Society may label us a negative, but our actions result in spreading love to all.”

Looking to the future, the Aniyam Foundation aspires to create a community centre for elderly LGBTQ+ individuals. This haven aims to provide a space for those who, unlike today’s generation, didn’t have the opportunity to understand their sexuality and find a supportive community. “Elderly LGBTQ+ individuals can join the community, discover their true selves, and enjoy the remaining years of their lives,” Alagu Jagan concludes with gleaming eyes.

(Edited by Sneha Joseph)

