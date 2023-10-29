Home Good News

Tavva Obul Reddy: A teacher famous as writer & historian

As a historian, he had brought the Buddhist relics at Venkataramapuram in Khajipeta mandal to light.

Published: 29th October 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Obul Reddy is also a regular participant of literary programmes at Ramakrishna Samajam in Kadapa, which helped him pursue his passion.

Obul Reddy is also a regular participant of literary programmes at Ramakrishna Samajam in Kadapa, which helped him pursue his passion.

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: He is a teacher by profession and a writer and a historian by passion. Meet Tavva Obul Reddy (56), whose literature has been selected as a topic for research in Yogi Vemana University. Obul Reddy was born at Bukkayapalle in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district on May 5, 1967. He did his BA from Osmania University in 1988 and BEd from Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 1991. He was selected as a school headmaster in 1997. Now, he is working in the Zilla Parishad High School at Mydukur.

Born and brought up in an agriculture family, Obul Reddy is well aware of the travails of small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers, besides having a good understanding of various aspects of the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. 

A voracious reader, who developed the reading habit in his school days, he started writing in 1999. Initially, he was encouraged by famous writers Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Madhurantakam Rajaram and Singamaneni Narayana. He is also a regular participant of literary programmes at Ramakrishna Samajam in Kadapa, which helped him pursue his passion.

His literary works include ‘Kadupatram’, ‘Inupa Gajjala Savvadi’, ‘Mayajalam’, ‘Mumpu’, ‘Vanvasantham’, ‘Uchchu’, ‘Kerintha’, ‘Suthakam’, ‘Kadapa Kathatho Patu’, ‘Rayalseema Vaibhavam’, ‘Sangeetha Parichaya Deepika’, which received wide acclaim. He has also written essays on agriculture, irrigation and rural economy.

As a historian, he had brought the Buddhist relics at Venkataramapuram in Khajipeta mandal to light. He also received awards from the Archaeology Department for his discovery of statues belonging to Bukka Raya era. Currently, Obul Reddy is doing research on the rule of Palegars in Rayalaseema. He has identified 50 descendants of Palegars in Tirupati, Rayachoti, Kadapa, Owk and other places in Rayalaseema.

He is one of the writers for Telugu textbooks of the State government for third, sixth and seventh classes in 2012-2013. Obul Reddy has been honoured with several awards for his literary works as they serve as an inspiration for the development of the society.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tavva Obul Reddy Yogi Vemana University Osmania University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp