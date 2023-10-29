Tavva Obul Reddy: A teacher famous as writer & historian

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: He is a teacher by profession and a writer and a historian by passion. Meet Tavva Obul Reddy (56), whose literature has been selected as a topic for research in Yogi Vemana University. Obul Reddy was born at Bukkayapalle in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district on May 5, 1967. He did his BA from Osmania University in 1988 and BEd from Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 1991. He was selected as a school headmaster in 1997. Now, he is working in the Zilla Parishad High School at Mydukur.

Born and brought up in an agriculture family, Obul Reddy is well aware of the travails of small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers, besides having a good understanding of various aspects of the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

A voracious reader, who developed the reading habit in his school days, he started writing in 1999. Initially, he was encouraged by famous writers Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Madhurantakam Rajaram and Singamaneni Narayana. He is also a regular participant of literary programmes at Ramakrishna Samajam in Kadapa, which helped him pursue his passion.

His literary works include ‘Kadupatram’, ‘Inupa Gajjala Savvadi’, ‘Mayajalam’, ‘Mumpu’, ‘Vanvasantham’, ‘Uchchu’, ‘Kerintha’, ‘Suthakam’, ‘Kadapa Kathatho Patu’, ‘Rayalseema Vaibhavam’, ‘Sangeetha Parichaya Deepika’, which received wide acclaim. He has also written essays on agriculture, irrigation and rural economy.

As a historian, he had brought the Buddhist relics at Venkataramapuram in Khajipeta mandal to light. He also received awards from the Archaeology Department for his discovery of statues belonging to Bukka Raya era. Currently, Obul Reddy is doing research on the rule of Palegars in Rayalaseema. He has identified 50 descendants of Palegars in Tirupati, Rayachoti, Kadapa, Owk and other places in Rayalaseema.

He is one of the writers for Telugu textbooks of the State government for third, sixth and seventh classes in 2012-2013. Obul Reddy has been honoured with several awards for his literary works as they serve as an inspiration for the development of the society.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KADAPA: He is a teacher by profession and a writer and a historian by passion. Meet Tavva Obul Reddy (56), whose literature has been selected as a topic for research in Yogi Vemana University. Obul Reddy was born at Bukkayapalle in Khajipeta mandal of Kadapa district on May 5, 1967. He did his BA from Osmania University in 1988 and BEd from Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 1991. He was selected as a school headmaster in 1997. Now, he is working in the Zilla Parishad High School at Mydukur. Born and brought up in an agriculture family, Obul Reddy is well aware of the travails of small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers, besides having a good understanding of various aspects of the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. A voracious reader, who developed the reading habit in his school days, he started writing in 1999. Initially, he was encouraged by famous writers Kethu Viswanatha Reddy, Madhurantakam Rajaram and Singamaneni Narayana. He is also a regular participant of literary programmes at Ramakrishna Samajam in Kadapa, which helped him pursue his passion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); His literary works include ‘Kadupatram’, ‘Inupa Gajjala Savvadi’, ‘Mayajalam’, ‘Mumpu’, ‘Vanvasantham’, ‘Uchchu’, ‘Kerintha’, ‘Suthakam’, ‘Kadapa Kathatho Patu’, ‘Rayalseema Vaibhavam’, ‘Sangeetha Parichaya Deepika’, which received wide acclaim. He has also written essays on agriculture, irrigation and rural economy. As a historian, he had brought the Buddhist relics at Venkataramapuram in Khajipeta mandal to light. He also received awards from the Archaeology Department for his discovery of statues belonging to Bukka Raya era. Currently, Obul Reddy is doing research on the rule of Palegars in Rayalaseema. He has identified 50 descendants of Palegars in Tirupati, Rayachoti, Kadapa, Owk and other places in Rayalaseema. He is one of the writers for Telugu textbooks of the State government for third, sixth and seventh classes in 2012-2013. Obul Reddy has been honoured with several awards for his literary works as they serve as an inspiration for the development of the society. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp