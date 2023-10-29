This Diwali don’t burn crackers, grow them

Puran Choudhary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After seed Ganesha, organic Holi colours and eco-friendly rakhis, citizens are now choosing to steer away from noisy and harmful crackers, and are seen turning to plantable crackers this Diwali. Using only cow dung diyas, organic incense sticks and eco-friendly decorations, the festival of lights in some ways has always been a sustainable affair. However, the entry of plantable crackers that can sprout into saplings in one’s backyard can be a game-changer this November.

New, sustainable crackers include flowepots, chakras, rockets, sparklers, and bombs, which, instead of using and releasing harmful chemicals like sulphur and phosphorus, store different seeds that can become saplings once planted.

Different crackers contain different seeds, for instance, the chakra will have 12-15 chia seeds, while the sparklers will sprout into a tulsi sapling, rockets will grow into marigold flowers and Laxmi bomb will store tomato seeds. All crackers are said to sprout in four to six weeks and have a germination chance of 70-75 per cent, provided they are watered regularly.

All alternative crackers are made using newspaper or other reusable paper which are sourced from different factories.

Roshan Ray, Founder, Seed Paper India, who sells plantable crackers said that there still needs to be more awareness created about these crackers, as only conscious individuals will look at alternatives. “A lot of cracker injuries are reported during the season.

Many children are just left to burst crackers without proper supervision. So far we’ve been getting a good response, we’ve sold over 3,000 plantable Laxmi bombs, rockets and more.” He added that customers are also buying them to include in their Diwali hampers. Plantable crackers can easily be sent through courier since it doesn’t have any gunpowder, and makes for a great festive gift. Many NGOs, housing societies, hotels and individuals are opting to gift plantable crackers.

Nagesh Hedge, an environmentalist said, “Plantable crackers is quite an impressive concept, and they should be made available in the market on a large scale for customers. Any initiative that helps reduce noise pollution and ground pollution should be encouraged and used by all, especially youngsters.”

POLICE INSPECTOR’S MESSAGE GOES VIRAL

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bandepalya Police Inspector LY Rajesh is urging people to donate the money they intended to spend on crackers this Diwali. In the video, he shares the pain of the students who died in the Attibele fire tragedy and said, “It is so painful that the students who wished to continue their education took up part-time jobs at the cracker shop in Attibele and lost lives. This Diwali, I will not burst crackers. However, the money I would have spent on crackers will be used to sponsor a needy student’s education. Let’s light the lives of needy students by donating this Diwali.”

