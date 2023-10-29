Waste to wonder

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

GUJARAT: The Gujarat government’s ‘Garbage-Free’ Gujarat initiative has emerged as a leading source of employment in the state. One of the individuals associated with the campaign is Rajiben Vankar (50), a resident of Avadhnagar in Kutch district, who has earned international recognition for her efforts.

Rajiben is a master at transforming plastic waste into stylish and practical everyday items ranging from shopping bags, purses and mobile covers to trays, yoga mats, files, and spectacle cases.

She leads a team of 50 talented women who handle various aspects of the production process, which includes cutting raw materials to the final assembly of products.

Through their dedication and craftsmanship, Rajiben and her team have become an inspiration for sustainable living. They demonstrate that with creativity and determination, we can repurpose materials that would otherwise pollute our planet.

Their work not only provides a livelihood for the women involved but also promotes awareness about the importance of recycling and reducing plastic waste.

Rajiben’s efforts highlight the incredible potential for innovation and entrepreneurship within our society. She reminds us that with a vision and a commitment to making a difference, we can create practical solutions.

When Rajiben was 13, she witnessed her father’s illness and took on the responsibility of weaving to support her family. Despite the gender norms that traditionally dominated her chosen craft, Rajiben fearlessly dove into the male-dominated profession, driven by her love for her family.

Her husband passed away shortly after their wedding, leaving Rajiben to take charge of the family’s financial burdens. She wasted no time and began seeking local weaving opportunities, determined to provide for her loved ones.

It was during this pursuit that Rajiben’s extraordinary journey led her to the ‘Khamir’ organisation in Kutch. Reflecting on her experience, she said, “I used to be involved in knitting work at the NGO. It was during my time there that a designer from a foreign land inspired me to create recycled plastic goods.”

In 2012, Rajiben took it upon herself to introduce plastic recycling within the organisation. Equipped with comprehensive training in 2018, Rajiben’s passion for recycling extended beyond the premises of the organisation. She decided to bring her mission to her village, rallying local women to join in her cause. Rajiben’s vision was clear - to rid the villages of plastic waste through recycling, all while continuing her weaving work.

