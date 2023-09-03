1,200 km in 90 hours, AP cyclists wheel their way to glory

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Not just physical strength, but commitment, resilience and endurance is what is required to brave the challenging terrain of the renowned Paris-Brest-Paris 2023, which is referred to as ‘Olympics of ultra cycling’.

As many as nine cyclists from Andhra Pradesh took part in this event and three cyclists completed the gruelling ultra-cycling ride without breaking a sweat, one of the oldest cycling events in the world dating back to 1891. The event began on August 20 from Rambouillet, which is on the outskirts of southwest Paris, to Brest city and back. The riders are to complete the 1,200 km distance in just 90 hours.

While 45-year-old Bommareddy Shiva Kumar Reddy, Director at Actis Generics Pvt Ltd from Visakhapatnam completed the circuit in just 86 hours and was honoured with a medal for finishing the race, Nishikanth Narra (42), a garment trader and Kolisetty Venkat Ganesh Babu (52), a civil engineer from Vijayawada completed the race in 100 hours and 101 hours, respectively, and were declared as Over-Time Limit (OTL) finishers.

What makes the Paris-Brest-Paris so challenging is that the riders will have to be self-sufficient throughout and finish the race within 90 hours. This means they must arrange for supplies themselves and will only have time to take a few short naps on the route. In ultra-distance cycling, the events are not split into stages and the clock ticks from start to finish.

To qualify for the PBP, one has to complete a series of randonneuring events first, which can range from 200 to 600 km. This year’s event drew a staggering 7,500 participants from across the globe, with approximately 280 riders representing India.

Satyanarayana Garapati (56), Ramana Kalla (50) and Bikash Mishra (48) from Vijayawada, Boggavarapu Srinivas Kiran (45) from Guntur, Ravi Yarlagadda (44) and Kiran (38) from Visakhapatnam were among others who participated in the event from the State. Overcoming major crashes, dehydration, plummeting sugar levels, gastric issues, and nausea, the riders from the State demonstrated their tenacity and successfully completed their journey.

The riders thanked the compassionate French locals who constantly supported the contestants by sharing food, water and drinks, and making riders feel at home.Speaking to TNIE, Shiva Kumar Reddy Bommareddy expressed his delight and said, “Doing the PBP for the first time, not knowing the terrain, adjusting with the climate, language barriers and adjusting to local food options were the main challenges. We faced a series of climbs reducing our average speed and making the finish more difficult. Frequent power naps ranging from 1-2 hours helped me. Magic happens when you don’t give up even though you may want to.”

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Nishikanth Narra shared, “I knew I would be an OTL finisher, but I decided to ride till the end and complete the circuit. When I reached the finish point, the locals cheered, and the organisers honoured me with a medal. That was a total surprise.”

