A ray of hope for toymakers of Nirmal

Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The renowned toys of Nirmal, celebrated for their craftsmanship, have found a way to thrive in the district through the establishment of ‘Poniki Vanam,’ a six-acre plantation of over 5,200 Poniki trees. These trees are a source of softwood, perfect for crafting exquisite toys, a quality not easily found in the district’s forests. The distinct beauty of these toys is attributed to the use of this unique wood.

To address the challenge of wood availability, the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) took an initiative under the guidance of District Collector K Varun Reddy. The result was Poniki Vanam, an expansive area enclosed by fencing and equipped with a borewell.

Speaking to TNIE, Kothapalli Vijayalaxmi, a DRDA project officer, said that obtaining this wood was a rarity in the district. The project’s inception involved collaboration with the district forest officer, securing a six-acre parcel of land in the Maheboob Ghat forest area, she said.

Subsequently, over 5,200 plants were procured from Uttarakhand and planted in the vanam. Additional efforts included cultivating around 1,000 seeds of identified trees in the district’s forest area, which led to the growth of approximately 200 plants, culminating in a total of 5,200 thriving plants.

Extensive research by forest officials revealed that the Ponki plants were elusive in the local forest due to the unsuitable soil conditions of the Deccan plateau region.

The journey towards preserving the traditional art of nakasha, embodied in Nirmal toys, took a significant step in the 1980s and 1990s when T Sampath Kumar, a native of Nirmal and an agricultural research officer in the Rural Development Agency in New Delhi, highlighted the importance of Nirmal toys and their unique wood to the government. His efforts led to the creation of Poniki Vanam, ultimately safeguarding the heritage of Nakasha artistry.

Looking ahead, Poniki Vanam holds promise for the growth and sustenance of artisans, eradicating the need to source these special woods from various locations.

The distinctive appeal of Ponki wood is unmatched by other alternatives, a feature that has proven difficult to replicate. Lands have been identified in collaboration with the Sirpur paper mill for the cultivation of Eucalyptus trees across 70 acres near the Godavari River in Soan Mandal.

