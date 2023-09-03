CTTC adds wings to India’s space mission

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As India celebrated the successful launch of the first space-based solar observatory Aditya-L1, Odisha rejoiced at the moment for its crucial contribution to the historic solar exploration. Engineers and technicians at the city-based Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) had a special reason to celebrate as over 10,000 special and heat-resistant components manufactured in the unit have been used in the spacecraft and the satellite that will study the outermost layer of the sun.

The critical components supplied for the mission included a regulator, flow control valves, thrusters, gyroscope, temperature sensor, and navigation parts like a rate gyro electronic package device (RGPD). A team of over 100 engineers and technicians worked tirelessly to develop the components for the Aditya-L1 mission.

Unlike Chandrayaan, the Aditya L-1 can function for about 20 years. Thus, most of the high-precision components for the launch vehicle PSLV C-57 and the satellite were manufactured at the centre under exceptional monitoring and supervision. The unit also prepared 23 different types of valves that were used in the launch vehicle.

Chief of quality control at CTTC Sachi Kanta Kar said the components like dynamically-tuned gyroscopes manufactured here are the most vital components as it provide direction to the satellite while the solar array drive assembly helps to keep the solar panel perpendicular to sun rays for energy.

“The advanced inertial navigation system supplied by CTTC is a navigation aid to the spacecraft’s ultrasonic liquid sensor head for monitoring the fuel level and fill and drain valve system used to control and regulate its fuel flow to various parts of the shuttle,” he said.

The centre has also assembled a few systems for the much-awaited mission. The valves have been tested at ISRO’s Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram, and components of the spacecraft were tested at ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Bengaluru. The technicians and engineers worked 10 to 12 hours a day to meet the deadline of delivering the components.

CTTC general manager and centre head L Rajasekhar said manufacturing the components for the Aditya mission was highly challenging as for the first time new types of materials like titanium and quartz were used for supporting the satellite study in detail the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

The collaboration between CTTC and ISRO for over two decades is a testament to India’s growing expertise in the field of aerospace engineering. “The partnership has not only bolstered the indigenous manufacturing capabilities of our country but has also contributed significantly to the Make-in-India initiative, emphasising self-reliance and development of a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem,” Rajasekha added.

The tool centre which has specialised in the development and manufacturing of high-quality components for various industries, including the aerospace sector, had also supplied 22 types of valves for Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle and 23 types of valves and over 75,000 components for Chandrayaan-3.

Quick facts

CTTC provides 23 different valves and over 10,000 components for Aditya L1 and the launch vehicle

It manufactures over 75,000 components for Chandrayaan-3

It provides common facility services in precision machining/heat treatment and other technical engineering know-how in tooling to small-scale industries in the country

Besides the critical components used in satellites and launch vehicles developed by ISRO, it also designs and manufactures moulds, tools, dies, and jig fixtures of high-precision quality

