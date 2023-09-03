Padmaja sows the seeds of her passion via natural farming in Vijayawada

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ganimisetti Padmaja, a 31-year-old farmer from Chimatavari Palem village in Yaddanapudi mandal of Bapatla district, has a deep love and passion for agriculture. Her zeal to inculcate healthy farming practices has made wonders in the field of natural farming.

Not only has she inspired hundreds of farmers to switch to natural farming, but also been spreading awareness about the benefits of chemical-free food. Her dedication and efforts have earned her the prestigious Jaivik Award in the best natural farming women category.

Padmaja, a BA graduate chose to walk in her family’s footstep of farming, but with a twist. “Though I’ve been earning good profits through chemical-based agriculture, I knew that was not healthy. I wanted to go towards natural farming but could not figure out how. In 2016, Rythu Sadhikaraka Samstha (RySS) officials visited my village and explained the process of natural farming and its benefits. I lost my mother to cardiac arrest and saw my grandmother battling cancer. It was something which made me adamant over going healthy,” Padmaja added.

“It is not an easy road. I began seed-to-seed, zero-budget farming in one-acre land by concocting fertilisers myself, including ‘Ghanajeevamrutham’ and ‘Dravajeevamrutham’ from the wastes generated in the kitchen. After seven years, I am now cultivating 21 different crops in two acres of land through Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing practices,” she maintained.

Soon her methods and profits inspired the villagers and over 150 farmers in her village are now following in her footsteps. Explaining that it was not an easy task to educate other farmers, Padmaja said, “Along with cultivating healthy food, it is also important to maintain soil health. Initially, several people mocked me for concocting all fertilisers at home using cow dung, kitchen waste, and other natural materials that enhance soil fertility and also to save money spent on chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and insecticides. But eventually, they came around, especially women, and started practicing natural farming partially, if not completely,’’ she observed.

With the increasing demand for organic products, Padmaja now doesn’t have to sell her products in any market, as many trusted customers come to her and buy the products directly from her farm.

Sharing her excitement about receiving the Jaivik Awards, Padmaja said, “I was just doing my work, which I love and I never expected to get such recognition on a national platform. It was really a proud moment and is very encouraging for many farmers like me who strive to maintain soil health and provide healthy food to the people.”

GUNTUR: Ganimisetti Padmaja, a 31-year-old farmer from Chimatavari Palem village in Yaddanapudi mandal of Bapatla district, has a deep love and passion for agriculture. Her zeal to inculcate healthy farming practices has made wonders in the field of natural farming. Not only has she inspired hundreds of farmers to switch to natural farming, but also been spreading awareness about the benefits of chemical-free food. Her dedication and efforts have earned her the prestigious Jaivik Award in the best natural farming women category. Padmaja, a BA graduate chose to walk in her family’s footstep of farming, but with a twist. “Though I’ve been earning good profits through chemical-based agriculture, I knew that was not healthy. I wanted to go towards natural farming but could not figure out how. In 2016, Rythu Sadhikaraka Samstha (RySS) officials visited my village and explained the process of natural farming and its benefits. I lost my mother to cardiac arrest and saw my grandmother battling cancer. It was something which made me adamant over going healthy,” Padmaja added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It is not an easy road. I began seed-to-seed, zero-budget farming in one-acre land by concocting fertilisers myself, including ‘Ghanajeevamrutham’ and ‘Dravajeevamrutham’ from the wastes generated in the kitchen. After seven years, I am now cultivating 21 different crops in two acres of land through Pre-Monsoon Dry Sowing practices,” she maintained. Soon her methods and profits inspired the villagers and over 150 farmers in her village are now following in her footsteps. Explaining that it was not an easy task to educate other farmers, Padmaja said, “Along with cultivating healthy food, it is also important to maintain soil health. Initially, several people mocked me for concocting all fertilisers at home using cow dung, kitchen waste, and other natural materials that enhance soil fertility and also to save money spent on chemical fertilisers, pesticides, and insecticides. But eventually, they came around, especially women, and started practicing natural farming partially, if not completely,’’ she observed. With the increasing demand for organic products, Padmaja now doesn’t have to sell her products in any market, as many trusted customers come to her and buy the products directly from her farm. Sharing her excitement about receiving the Jaivik Awards, Padmaja said, “I was just doing my work, which I love and I never expected to get such recognition on a national platform. It was really a proud moment and is very encouraging for many farmers like me who strive to maintain soil health and provide healthy food to the people.”