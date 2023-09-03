Starting as a school dropout, the ongoing tale of an octogenarian philanthropist

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The 10-year-old boy from Virudhunagar was disappointed and clueless about his future after he was forced to drop out of Class 5 due to financial issues. TP Rajendran, now 86 years old, is a known philanthropist who works tirelessly for the benefit of society.

He says that although he couldn’t achieve his dream of building a school due to various reasons, he donated substantially for the development of two corporate schools in Madurai. When the Thiru Vi Ka Corporation School needed development in 2018, he opened his kitty to the school generously. Earlier this year, he donated another significant amount to Kailasapuram Corporation Primary School.

Reminiscing about his earlier days, Rajendran says, “After dropping out of school, I started a small provisions shop in Madurai after struggling for some time. I eventually started making ‘vathal’ (dried vegetables) and sold them for 10 paise per packet and I gradually started the company.” His Tirupati Vilas Vathal Company, a papad and vathal manufacturing company in Madurai, is thriving now.

“When I was in Class 3, my father told me that helping others won’t decrease your wealth, but multiply it. Taking inspiration from it, I started giving back to society,” he says.

“My father also told me that one should look after the people who work for us and I am doing the same for the workers in my factory. I take them on a short trip annually. Recently, I booked a flight to Hyderabad and Kochi for them for around a week. It is our responsibility to look after the people who work for us,” he adds.

Indira, a worker at the Vathal company for over a decade now, says she had her first flight experience due to Rajendran. She has gone on three trips, including twice to Hyderabad and once to Kochi.

MADURAI: The 10-year-old boy from Virudhunagar was disappointed and clueless about his future after he was forced to drop out of Class 5 due to financial issues. TP Rajendran, now 86 years old, is a known philanthropist who works tirelessly for the benefit of society. He says that although he couldn’t achieve his dream of building a school due to various reasons, he donated substantially for the development of two corporate schools in Madurai. When the Thiru Vi Ka Corporation School needed development in 2018, he opened his kitty to the school generously. Earlier this year, he donated another significant amount to Kailasapuram Corporation Primary School. Reminiscing about his earlier days, Rajendran says, “After dropping out of school, I started a small provisions shop in Madurai after struggling for some time. I eventually started making ‘vathal’ (dried vegetables) and sold them for 10 paise per packet and I gradually started the company.” His Tirupati Vilas Vathal Company, a papad and vathal manufacturing company in Madurai, is thriving now.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “When I was in Class 3, my father told me that helping others won’t decrease your wealth, but multiply it. Taking inspiration from it, I started giving back to society,” he says. “My father also told me that one should look after the people who work for us and I am doing the same for the workers in my factory. I take them on a short trip annually. Recently, I booked a flight to Hyderabad and Kochi for them for around a week. It is our responsibility to look after the people who work for us,” he adds. Indira, a worker at the Vathal company for over a decade now, says she had her first flight experience due to Rajendran. She has gone on three trips, including twice to Hyderabad and once to Kochi.