Reviving dying canals with Narwa project

CHHATTISGARH: Enewed focus on the role of forests in water conservation and management of streams has begun yielding promising results in Chhattisgarh. The state forest department pursuing a concept under the Narwa project, aimed at soil and water conservation that rejuvenated water channels, river drains and improved ground water table.

A singular Narwa concept on rejuvenation and augmentation of groundwater revived as many as 6,395 rivulets, culverts, water resources in forested areas of Chhattisgarh since mid-2019. The idea on Narwa, which focuses on reviving canals, is incorporated under Chhattisgarh’s flagship programme—Narwa-Garwa-Guruwa-Baari laying emphasis on boosting rural economy.

The forest department emerged as a key performer to revive, revitalise and rejuvenate Narwa in jungle areas with the Chhattisgarh Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) designated as the nodal branch to implement it.

Mechanism behind project

To implement the Narwa project, the sites were selected with the help of GIS-based data for the treatment (attending) of drainage lines and watercourses.

The frontline forest personnel were offered expert training on mobile applications, GIS-based surveys and monitoring of Natural Resource Management. Catchment Area Treatment plans were prepared with detailed study reports prepared by experts and the technical team. A series of watershed drainage line structures was constructed to reduce run-off, prevent soil erosion and enhance the groundwater level. Village communities were taken into confidence before the execution with interactive sessions.

Chhattisgarh has an intricate ecological network of water bodies. However, owing to the degradation of forests, change in the pattern of land use, and increased pressure on natural ecosystems, such networks of streams was discontinued. It resulted in speedy run-off of water through the streams, groundwater depletion, increased soil erosion and reduced productivity of land.

Workers constructing canals under the project; A rejuvenated rivulet | Express

The revival of the networks through the Narwa project has safeguarded fertile productive top-soil of land, maintaining ground water level, ensuring streams remain perennial and cater to the essential needs of the ecosystem and the communities throughout the year.

The projects under the CAMPA annual plan of operations have been implemented in all 41 territorial forest divisions, 2 national parks, 3 Tiger reserves and one Elephant reserve with little diverse required actions of the region. Besides improving the quality of forest cover, the water availability provided irrigation facilities to local villagers.

“Under the Narwa Development Programme envisioned by CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh has succeeded in reviving 6,395 canals out of 8000 canals across the forest areas. The initiative led to a notable rise of over 20 cm in the groundwater level of surrounding regions. Treated canals now provide year-round water for wildlife, local inhabitants, agriculture and fisheries”, said Mohammed Akbar, state minister of Forest and Climate Change.

Since 2019 till July 2023, over 130 lakh groundwater augmentation structures have been constructed with an investment of Rs 873 crore. The move gave sustainable means of income for the local community. “Chhattisgarh has succeeded in finding a way out on restoring watercourses besides conservation and elevation of groundwater levels,” said V Sreenivasa Rao, principal chief conservator of forests and Head of Forest Forces.

