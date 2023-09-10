Role model for women in Kheria Sabar community

Pranab Mondal By

WEST BENGAL: No hardship — neither the single meal a day, pangs of hunger, or the long barefoot walk to school —could deter Shakuntala Sabar from pursuing her education. The eldest of five siblings in a family hailing from Phuljhor village in Barabazar block of West Bengal’s Purulia district, Shakuntala has now become the second woman from the Kheria Sabar community, one of the most backward classes of tribals, who completed her graduation with a first class in Hindi. The youngster has become an inspiration for others from the community in the western region of Bengal, dominated by underprivileged inhabitants.

She is now preparing for post-graduation. “I have a long road ahead of me. After post-graduation, I will study higher. I want to be a teacher, so that I can show the light of education to the people of Sabar community and direct other girls towards the path. Many people helped me in my quest for education and I am grateful to them,” she said.

The daughter of day-labourer Mangal Sabar and his illiterate wife Urmila, scored 69 per cent marks as she graduated from Patamda College under Jharkhand’s Kolhan University. Last year, Ramnita Sabar from the same village completed graduation in History, becoming the first female graduate of the community. “I followed her footsteps,” said Shankuntala.

Shakuntala entered into the wedlock two years ago. But unlike many, that chapter of her life did not turn a barrier as her husband, Shuklal Sabar from Ghatshila in Jharkhand, stood with her. “I studied till Class 12, but could not continue due to financial troubles. But I will always stand by my wife, who wants to become a teacher,” said Shuklal.

Recounting the hardships she faced, Shakuntala said, “My father used to work as an agricultural labourer. Since Purulia is not quite conducive for crops because of the nature of its soil, my father remained jobless most of the year. My mother used to collect wood from nearby forests and sell them in the local market. We would wait for her return in the evenings, so that we could cook food.”

Congratulating Shakuntala, Ramnita said she would encourage her to continue higher studies. “Education rate is increasing among the girls in our community. More women will complete graduation in a year or two. Shankuntala’s success will definitely encourage others,” Ramnita said.

Shankuntala’s mother Urmila broke into tears when she heard of her daughter’s results. “I am an illiterate woman, but I had always dreamt that my daughter would study and set an example for others. All my troubles dissipated hearing about her success,” Urmila said.

Shakuntala’s family said they would remain grateful for the help offered by Constable Arup Mukherjee of Kolkata Police. Mukherjee, who hails from the same district, runs a boarding school, where more than 100 children enjoy the facility with free meals.

Shakuntala’s maternal uncle Mihir Sabar said he had knocked many doors to help his niece, but only one responded. “We are grateful to Arup Mukherjee. He offered all help,” Mihir said. Mukherjee said he knew that Purulia would feel proud of Shankuntala one day. “We are all happy for her success. Her tenacity will encourage many others to pursue higher education,” he said.

