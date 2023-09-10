Serendipity and pre-loved clothes: Ganesh Muthu’s Helping Hearts collects, upcycles hand-me-down clothes 

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Rummaging through the dozens of T-shirts and shirts in the men’s wear section, K Murugan, a 41-year-old woodcutter from Mannur village, wore a look of surprise and joy as he overheard someone saying that the clothes, pre-owned and brand new in appearance, were being given away free of cost.

He goes on to pick a t-shirt and a shirt for himself and phones his neighbour asking them to check out the collection. The event was organised by Helping Hearts, a Coimbatore-based NGO engaged in distributing pre-owned clothes since 2019.

Ganesh Muthu (34) an IT professional and a Pudukkottai native born and brought up in Coimbatore, has been spreading love through his NGO Helping Hearts. A hero known to lend capes to those in need, Ganesh has been focused on uplifting the lives of people in and around the district.

“One can live without food for a day, but not without clothes. Realising this, we started distributing pre-owned clothes to those in need. As a part of the process, we conduct free cloth shopping events in the villages in the Coimbatore district,” says Ganesh Muthu.

The idea of distributing pre-owned clothes, Ganesh adds, was conceived by those who backed the shelter homes that he has been running for the past 14 years. In the last eight months alone they could conduct free cloth shopping at 65 villages in Pollachi, in which more than 20,000 benefited.

While explaining the process, Ganesh says they receive vests, shirts, t-shirts, and women’s and children’s clothing in good condition through volunteers. “The clothes are subjected to quality checks at AUMM clothes foundation in Shoolagiri Taluk in Krishnagiri district. After separating usable garments, they mend the buttons, zips and other damages before washing, ironing, packing and parcelling the garments to Coimbatore according to size,” adds Ganesh, who completed BE in ECE and MBA in HR, and is currently working in an MNC.

“After the quality checks at AUMM, the clothes take on a brand-new look. We even display them like how they do in textile shops and arrange them according to size and category. The unusable clothes are sent for recycling to avoid being dumped into landfills,” Ganesh adds.“No one should think the food or clothes are merely being donated to them. That is why we decided that people could pick and choose what they like from the shops on their own,” says Ganesh.

Stating that free shopping events were conducted in 53 villages in the district in 2019, Ganesh says they distributed clothes to around 60,000 people. “After the pandemic-induced interruption, work resumed in February 2023, and so far we have been able to conduct events at 65 villages,” he adds.

The shopping event was conducted at 14 villages in Anaimalai Taluk between February and March. Then the team covered 26 villages in Pollachi South Taluk in the next three months. At present, Ganesh and his team have been working in the Pollachi North Taluk, where they have covered almost 25 villages.

S Bhuvaneshwari, a postgraduate in Social Work from Madurai, has been coordinating the events for the past six months and said they allow people to take a maximum of two dresses of their choice so that it benefits a large number of people. In case of size issues, they can exchange it, she says.

“We first approach the presidents of local bodies/panchayats through the Block Development Officers (BDOs) as our initiative is supported by the district administration. Then we announce the venue and time of the shopping event to the public. The shopping is mostly conducted at government-run venues like community halls, panchayat offices, etc. Even though we explain it in the announcement, many approach us with doubts regarding what kind of shopping event it is,” she says.

She adds that daily wage workers come for shopping in the afternoon while school children come by in the evenings. “So, we conduct the shopping event for two consecutive days in every village. Initially, most people did not believe that we were offering clothes for free and came forward to pay for it. Most of the villagers hesitate to get dresses for free despite being underprivileged. But they show interest in them as they look brand new and are also branded. After we explained it, they asked us to choose a dress for them. Most women ask for shirts since they work on farmlands,” Bhuvaneshwari says.

Murugan says he was intimated about the event through a WhatsApp announcement made by panchayat president Valli. “I did not believe it at first but went to check it out anyway. It is unbelievable that they offer such good quality clothes free of cost. After choosing two dresses, I suggested it to my neighbours and family members,” Murugan says.

“This year alone, we distributed around 40,000 clothes to at least 20,000 people, of which at least 300 people in every village were benefited. Private firms BOSCH, Messer, Propel, ITC, Infognana, Sumangali Jewellers, PSG Hospitals, Annapoorna, MCET College, and Krishna Foundation have been supporting us to carry on without difficulties,” Ganesh adds.

Service for destitute

Ganesh simultaneously manages six shelters for ‘Homeless Destitute people' with the support of the Coimbatore district administration and private players. “We have been managing one home at Mettupalayam, three in Coimbatore (KNG Pudur, Poosaripalayam, and Kempatty Colony), at Marappettai in Pollachi and one at Veeralpatty village near Anaimalai. Around 240 inmates, including 150 women, are accommodated in these shelters,” he says.

“In collaboration with the Coimbatore district administration, the city municipal corporation, private firms and volunteers, we rescue and provide shelter for those who have been abandoned,” he says.

“We rescue and protect them by ensuring they’re in good health. Once they recover mentally and physically, we move on to finding their families. Recently, a 44-year-old woman with mental illness was rescued from the Coimbatore railway station and brought to our shelter at Mettupalayam. After a course of treatment, she recovered and she shared the details of her family with us. She also explained that she did not know how she reached Coimbatore. We traced her family to Agra and helped her reunite with them. Since 2009, the Helping Hearts team has rescued around 700 people. Last year, 186 people were rescued and many were reunited with their families,” says Ganesh.

Helping Hearts has pieced together another initiative ‘Toys for Kutties’, through which the volunteers collect toys from those willing to donate after repairing them. They are then placed at the toy libraries set up at the anganwadi centres in the city. An information centre and help desk has also been opened by Ganesh and the team at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to assist the public.

(Edited by Lisa Anthony)

COIMBATORE: Rummaging through the dozens of T-shirts and shirts in the men’s wear section, K Murugan, a 41-year-old woodcutter from Mannur village, wore a look of surprise and joy as he overheard someone saying that the clothes, pre-owned and brand new in appearance, were being given away free of cost. He goes on to pick a t-shirt and a shirt for himself and phones his neighbour asking them to check out the collection. The event was organised by Helping Hearts, a Coimbatore-based NGO engaged in distributing pre-owned clothes since 2019. Ganesh Muthu (34) an IT professional and a Pudukkottai native born and brought up in Coimbatore, has been spreading love through his NGO Helping Hearts. A hero known to lend capes to those in need, Ganesh has been focused on uplifting the lives of people in and around the district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “One can live without food for a day, but not without clothes. Realising this, we started distributing pre-owned clothes to those in need. As a part of the process, we conduct free cloth shopping events in the villages in the Coimbatore district,” says Ganesh Muthu. The idea of distributing pre-owned clothes, Ganesh adds, was conceived by those who backed the shelter homes that he has been running for the past 14 years. In the last eight months alone they could conduct free cloth shopping at 65 villages in Pollachi, in which more than 20,000 benefited. While explaining the process, Ganesh says they receive vests, shirts, t-shirts, and women’s and children’s clothing in good condition through volunteers. “The clothes are subjected to quality checks at AUMM clothes foundation in Shoolagiri Taluk in Krishnagiri district. After separating usable garments, they mend the buttons, zips and other damages before washing, ironing, packing and parcelling the garments to Coimbatore according to size,” adds Ganesh, who completed BE in ECE and MBA in HR, and is currently working in an MNC. “After the quality checks at AUMM, the clothes take on a brand-new look. We even display them like how they do in textile shops and arrange them according to size and category. The unusable clothes are sent for recycling to avoid being dumped into landfills,” Ganesh adds.“No one should think the food or clothes are merely being donated to them. That is why we decided that people could pick and choose what they like from the shops on their own,” says Ganesh. Stating that free shopping events were conducted in 53 villages in the district in 2019, Ganesh says they distributed clothes to around 60,000 people. “After the pandemic-induced interruption, work resumed in February 2023, and so far we have been able to conduct events at 65 villages,” he adds. The shopping event was conducted at 14 villages in Anaimalai Taluk between February and March. Then the team covered 26 villages in Pollachi South Taluk in the next three months. At present, Ganesh and his team have been working in the Pollachi North Taluk, where they have covered almost 25 villages. S Bhuvaneshwari, a postgraduate in Social Work from Madurai, has been coordinating the events for the past six months and said they allow people to take a maximum of two dresses of their choice so that it benefits a large number of people. In case of size issues, they can exchange it, she says. “We first approach the presidents of local bodies/panchayats through the Block Development Officers (BDOs) as our initiative is supported by the district administration. Then we announce the venue and time of the shopping event to the public. The shopping is mostly conducted at government-run venues like community halls, panchayat offices, etc. Even though we explain it in the announcement, many approach us with doubts regarding what kind of shopping event it is,” she says. She adds that daily wage workers come for shopping in the afternoon while school children come by in the evenings. “So, we conduct the shopping event for two consecutive days in every village. Initially, most people did not believe that we were offering clothes for free and came forward to pay for it. Most of the villagers hesitate to get dresses for free despite being underprivileged. But they show interest in them as they look brand new and are also branded. After we explained it, they asked us to choose a dress for them. Most women ask for shirts since they work on farmlands,” Bhuvaneshwari says. Murugan says he was intimated about the event through a WhatsApp announcement made by panchayat president Valli. “I did not believe it at first but went to check it out anyway. It is unbelievable that they offer such good quality clothes free of cost. After choosing two dresses, I suggested it to my neighbours and family members,” Murugan says. “This year alone, we distributed around 40,000 clothes to at least 20,000 people, of which at least 300 people in every village were benefited. Private firms BOSCH, Messer, Propel, ITC, Infognana, Sumangali Jewellers, PSG Hospitals, Annapoorna, MCET College, and Krishna Foundation have been supporting us to carry on without difficulties,” Ganesh adds. Service for destitute Ganesh simultaneously manages six shelters for ‘Homeless Destitute people' with the support of the Coimbatore district administration and private players. “We have been managing one home at Mettupalayam, three in Coimbatore (KNG Pudur, Poosaripalayam, and Kempatty Colony), at Marappettai in Pollachi and one at Veeralpatty village near Anaimalai. Around 240 inmates, including 150 women, are accommodated in these shelters,” he says. “In collaboration with the Coimbatore district administration, the city municipal corporation, private firms and volunteers, we rescue and provide shelter for those who have been abandoned,” he says. “We rescue and protect them by ensuring they’re in good health. Once they recover mentally and physically, we move on to finding their families. Recently, a 44-year-old woman with mental illness was rescued from the Coimbatore railway station and brought to our shelter at Mettupalayam. After a course of treatment, she recovered and she shared the details of her family with us. She also explained that she did not know how she reached Coimbatore. We traced her family to Agra and helped her reunite with them. Since 2009, the Helping Hearts team has rescued around 700 people. Last year, 186 people were rescued and many were reunited with their families,” says Ganesh. Helping Hearts has pieced together another initiative ‘Toys for Kutties’, through which the volunteers collect toys from those willing to donate after repairing them. They are then placed at the toy libraries set up at the anganwadi centres in the city. An information centre and help desk has also been opened by Ganesh and the team at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital to assist the public. (Edited by Lisa Anthony)